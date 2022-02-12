Medals update: Marius Lindvik wins gold in Beijing 2022 ski jumping large hill

Beaming with joy, Norway's Marius Lindvik screamed with delight on realising that the final athlete to go in the men's ski jumping large hill, Kobayashi Ryoyu, had not done enough to top his points score of 296.1.

Lindvik had come into the final round at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre in second position, with 144.8 points to the Japanese 147.0, with only one metre separating the pair.

Roaring with delight on landing a 140m-long jump, the style marks were also there to give Lindvik 151.3, the biggest points score of the competition.

"It was probably two of my best jumps," said Lindvik post competition. "It's pretty sick that I managed to perform two good jumps when it counts."

Kobayashi claimed silver with a total score of 292.8, his second medal of Beijing 2022, after he won gold in the individual normal hill on Sunday (6 February).

Germany's Karl Geiger bagged the bronze (281.3) beating legend of the sport Poland's Kamil Stoch (277.2) who was unable to add to his four Olympic medals, with Geiger's compatriot Markus Eisenbichler coming in fifth (275.7).

More to follow...

The final ski jumping event is the men's team discipline on Monday 14 February.