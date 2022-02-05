Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 4 round-up: Italy maintain 100 per cent record to reach semi-finals

An indomitable Italy continued their winning ways on Saturday (5 February) with victories over Australia and world champions Great Britain on an intriguing fourth day of Beijing 2022 mixed doubles curling action.

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner were tested all the way by Team GB's Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds in a game that was worthy of curling’s ‘chess on ice’ reputation.

A stunning shot from Constantini in the seventh end ultimately proved decisive in the Italians’ 7-5 victory.

The British pair, unable to find a way to get their own score of three to draw things back to level, made the call to concede the match. The loss was their second of the competition so far, leaving their record at 4-2.

Two solid performances by Oskar Eriksson and Almida De Val powered Sweden to victory over PyeongChang 2018 gold and silver medallists Canada 6-2 and Switzerland 6-1.

The Swedish duo have found form just when they needed it and lie in the top four as the round robin competition enters its second half.

Elsewhere, Norway notched two wins from two, vanquishing winless Australia 10-4 and the People’s Republic of China 9-6 thanks to an impressive five-point end.

Switzerland and Canada both rebounded following their first losses of the day with the Swiss duo beating Czech Republic 11-3 and the defending Olympic champions seeing off North American neighbours the United States 7-2.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds of Team Great Britain compete against Team Italy during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin, Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Mixed doubles curling results: Sweden upset Olympic champions Canada

A point in the first end followed by a steal in the second handed Sweden a strong start in their second match of the day against Canada.

When Rachel Homan missed a critical takeout attempt in the fourth end, Eriksson and De Val jumped on the chance to score three and go 5-1 up at the halfway mark.

The Canadian duo deployed their power play in an attempt to claw back the deficit, but were forced to settle for a single point following further errors. Homan and John Morris subsequently conceded with one rock left, ending their three-game winning streak.

Following their victory over Team USA, the Canadians sit 4-2 overall. They open against Czech Republic tomorrow before meeting Australia.

Defending Olympic champion John Morris of Team Canada in action against the United States, Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 4 results in full:

Norway 10-4 Australia

Sweden 6-1 Switzerland

United States of America 7-5 People's Republic of China

Great Britain 8-3 Czech Republic

Sweden 6-2 Canada

Italy 7-3 Australia

Great Britain 5-7 Italy

Norway 9-6 People's Republic of China

Switzerland 11-3 Czech Republic

Canada 7-2 United States

All teams will play against each other once in a round robin with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals. The winners and losers of those respective games will then battle for the gold and bronze medals.

Schedule: Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics: Day 5

Here is the schedule for Sunday 6 February. All times listed are CST (Chinese Standard Time).