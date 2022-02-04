Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 3 round-up: Canada, Great Britain and Italy secure mixed doubles wins

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner of Italy continued to surprise on Friday (4 February) as they stayed atop the mixed doubles round robin table after a scintillating third day of curling action at Beijing 2022.

Flying high after defeating PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallists Norway 11-8 in the first session, Italy thumped Czech Republic’s married pair Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul 10-2 to take their record to 4-0.

Hot on Italian heels are Canada and Great Britain who both secured wins after suffering defeats on Thursday.

A steal of three in their first game against familiar foes Switzerland set the defending Olympic champions in good stead.

Try as they might to eat into the deficit, Jenny Perrett and Martin Rios were struggling after the fifth end as Canada widened the lead to 6-2.

And when the Swiss looked like they might turn the tables, a clutch stone from Rachel Homan stopped them in their track with Canada winning 7-5.

Homan and PyeongChang 2018 gold medallist John Morris then continued their winning ways against the People’s Republic of China.

Consistent hauls of two saw the Canadian duo ahead 8-4 after seven ends. And two for the Chinese in the final end was not enough with Canada taking victory 8-6 to move to 3-1.

Rachel Homan and John Morris in discussion for Team Canada at Beijing 2022 Picture by Getty Images

Beijing 2022 curling round-up: Great Britain survive scare from Australia

Great Britain’s reigning world champions Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds got their first taste of extra ends after a monumental fightback from Australia.

At 6-1 up, the Britons appeared to be flying but Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt - still hunting their first win of the competition - fought back to force the game to be decided by a final throw from Mouat.

Elsewhere, United States picked up an important 8-7 win against Sweden. The Americans made the most of Almida De Val's errors to take their record in Beijing to 2-2 and keep their semi-final hopes alive.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Swedish pair on day three. They defeated Australia 7-6 in the morning session to ensure they stay in touch as the fight for a semi-finals spot rumbles on.

Australia mount their comeback against Great Britain on day three of the mixed doubles curling competition, Beijing 2022 Picture by Getty Images

Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 3 results in full:

Sweden 7-6 Australia

Canada 7-5 Switzerland

Italy 11-8 Norway

Czech Republic 2-10 Italy

Canada 8-6 People's Republic of China

Great Britain 9-8 Australia

After every team has played each other once the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners and losers of those respective games competing for gold and bronze.

Schedule: Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics: Day 4

