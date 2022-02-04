"I pity the competition" - Mr. T is the biggest fan of Team USA curlers at Beijing 2022: "Curling is cool"

Pity the fool who doesn't love curling.

Mr. T became Mr. Curling at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, with his viral Tweets, and now four years later the American actor is the getting into competition-mode at the Beijing 2022 Games.

Stone mad about the sport, Mr. T even has all of his Team USA kit ready too, rocking a jacket with "Curling is Cool" written on it, which he shared on social media.

The television personality, best known for his role as B.A. Baracus in the original A-Team series, Tweeted his excitement just hours ahead of the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony on Friday (4 February), saying:

"Wow! I am pumped! I am excited and I am ready! You know why? It’s time for The Winter Olympics!

"And you know what that means! My Favorite! The U.S.A Curling team is back! I am sorry, the Defending Olympic Champions Curling Team!"

Far from a novelty fan, Mr. T knows his stuff and remembers well Team USA's historic men's curling victory in Korea.

"2018 was just 4 years ago when the U.S.A Curling Team Won their First ever Gold Medal," Mr. T goes on, tagging the USA's winning skip John Shuster.

Team Shuster, including Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, Chris Plys, and fifth Colin Hufman, are ready to slide at Beijing again.

"I say, “USA All The Way!” He tweets, using the hashtag #Curlingiscool.

Eye of the Tiger and Rocky as inspiration for Team Shuster

The 69-year-old, who starred as boxer Clubber Lang in the Rocky movie franchise, also said, "Since this is Chinese New Year and Year of “The Tiger.” I’m reminding @TeamShuster of Rocky 3, “The Eye Of The Tiger!” Grrr! So let the Games Begin. “I pity the Competition!”

With Mr.T in their corner, Shuster and the U.S. are out to defend their Olympic title in Beijing, and bring it home for their No.1 fan.

In another post, he wrote on twitter: "I wrestled, boxed, and studied martial arts. I have nothing else to prove. Therefore I choose curling"

If you also want to choose curling, you can follow it all in our Live Blog updates of all the action at Beijing, right here, right now.

When Mr. T will be watching curling at the Beijing 202 Winter Games

Competition began on Wednesday 2 February with the mixed doubles, while the men's team tournament including defending champions USA starts on Wednesday 9 February, and the women's event a day later.

Here's how to watch curling at Beijing 2022 and keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.