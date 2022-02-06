Curling at Beijing 2022: Full schedule and how to watch at the Olympic Winter Games

Curling is under way at the Olympic Winter Games at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, formerly known as the Water Cube, and now affectionately called the Ice Cube.

The venue staged the aquatics at the Beijing 2008 Summer Games with the 10-lane pool converted into a four-sheet curling rink.

The competition runs through until the final day of Beijing 2022 on Sunday 20 February when the women's team event gold medal will be decided.

The mixed doubles is making its second Winter Olympics appearance following its debut at PyeongChang 2018 with Team Canada claiming the inaugural title.

Action got under way in the event on 2 February in the mixed doubles round-robin stage, with four teams progressing to the semi-finals which take place on Monday 7 February.

The final and bronze-medal game in the event will be held on Tuesday 8 February.

Click for the schedule of events.

Competition schedule for curling at Beijing 2022

Venue: Beijing National Aquatics Centre

Dates: Wednesday 2 February–Sunday 20 February

All times are Beijing local China Standard Time (UTC +8 hours) and schedules are subject to change.

Sunday 6 February

09:05 Mixed doubles: USA vs CZE, GBR vs CHN

14:05 Mixed doubles: NOR vs SWE, AUS vs SUI, ITA vs CHN, CAN vs CZE

20:05 Mixed doubles: CAN vs AUS, ITA vs SWE, SUI vs USA, NOR vs GBR

Monday 7 February

09:05 Mixed doubles: SUI vs NOR, CAN vs ITA, USA vs GBR, CZE vs CHN

20:05 Mixed doubles: Semi-finals

Tuesday 8 February

14:05 Mixed doubles: Bronze-medal game

20:05 Mixed doubles: Gold-medal game

Wednesday 9 February

20:05 Men: DEN vs CAN, USA vs ROC, NOR vs SUI, CHN vs SWE

Thursday 10 February

09:05 Women: GBR vs SUI, DEN vs CHN, SWE vs JPN, ROC vs USA

14:05 Men: USA vs SWE, NOR vs CAN, CHN vs ROC, GBR vs ITA

20:05 Women: CAN vs KOR, SWE vs GBR, USA vs DEN, CHN vs SUI

Friday 11 February

09:05 Men: SUI vs ROC, GBR vs USA, SWE vs ITA, DEN vs CHN

14:05 Women: USA vs CHN, CAN vs JPN, SUI vs ROC, KOR vs GBR

20:05 Men: ROC vs DEN, GBR vs NOR, CAN vs SUI

Saturday 12 February

09:05 Women: SWE vs CAN, KOR vs ROC, JPN vs DEN

14:05 Men: ITA vs CHN, CAN vs SWE, DEN vs SUI, USA vs NOR

20:05 Women: ROC vs JPN, DEN vs SUI, GBR vs USA, SWE vs CHN

Sunday 13 February

09:05 Men: NOR vs SWE, CHN vs GBR, USA vs CAN, ITA vs ROC

14:05 Women: DEN vs GBR, USA vs SWE, KOR vs CHN, SUI vs CAN

20:05 Men: GBR vs DEN, SUI vs ITA, CHN vs USA

Monday 14 February

09:05 Women: CHN vs JPN, CAN vs ROC, USA vs KOR

14:05 Men: CAN vs ITA, DEN vs NOR, ROC vs SWE, SUI vs GBR

20:05 Women: SUI vs SWE, GBR vs CAN, JPN vs KOR, DEN vs ROC

Tuesday 15 February

09:05 Men: ROC vs NOR, CAN vs CHN, SUI vs USA, SWE vs DEN

14:05 Women: CHN vs ROC, SWE vs DEN, USA vs SUI, GBR vs JPN

20:05 Men: SWE vs GBR, ITA vs USA, NOR vs CHN, ROC vs CAN

Wednesday 16 February

09:05 Women: CAN vs USA, SUI vs KOR, CHN vs GBR

14:05 Men: CHN vs SUI, GBR vs ROC, ITA vs DEN

20:05 Women: KOR vs DEN, JPN vs USA, ROC vs SWE, CAN vs CHN

Thursday 17 February

09:05 Men: DEN vs USA, SWE vs SUI, CAN vs GBR, NOR vs ITA

14:05 Women: JPN vs SUI, ROC vs GBR, DEN vs CAN, KOR vs SWE

20:05 Men: Semi-finals

Friday 18 February

14:05 Men: Bronze-medal game

20:05 Women: Semi-finals

Saturday 19 February

14:05 Men: Gold-medal game

20:05 Women: Bronze-medal game

Sunday 20 February

09:05 Women: Gold-medal game

The full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.