Curling at Beijing 2022: Full schedule and how to watch at the Olympic Winter Games
The 'Ice Cube' is hosting the curling at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Here's the list of when and where to watch.
Curling is under way at the Olympic Winter Games at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, formerly known as the Water Cube, and now affectionately called the Ice Cube.
The venue staged the aquatics at the Beijing 2008 Summer Games with the 10-lane pool converted into a four-sheet curling rink.
The competition runs through until the final day of Beijing 2022 on Sunday 20 February when the women's team event gold medal will be decided.
The mixed doubles is making its second Winter Olympics appearance following its debut at PyeongChang 2018 with Team Canada claiming the inaugural title.
Action got under way in the event on 2 February in the mixed doubles round-robin stage, with four teams progressing to the semi-finals which take place on Monday 7 February.
The final and bronze-medal game in the event will be held on Tuesday 8 February.
Competition schedule for curling at Beijing 2022
Venue: Beijing National Aquatics Centre
Dates: Wednesday 2 February–Sunday 20 February
All times are Beijing local China Standard Time (UTC +8 hours) and schedules are subject to change.
Sunday 6 February
09:05 Mixed doubles: USA vs CZE, GBR vs CHN
14:05 Mixed doubles: NOR vs SWE, AUS vs SUI, ITA vs CHN, CAN vs CZE
20:05 Mixed doubles: CAN vs AUS, ITA vs SWE, SUI vs USA, NOR vs GBR
Monday 7 February
09:05 Mixed doubles: SUI vs NOR, CAN vs ITA, USA vs GBR, CZE vs CHN
20:05 Mixed doubles: Semi-finals
Tuesday 8 February
14:05 Mixed doubles: Bronze-medal game
20:05 Mixed doubles: Gold-medal game
Wednesday 9 February
20:05 Men: DEN vs CAN, USA vs ROC, NOR vs SUI, CHN vs SWE
Thursday 10 February
09:05 Women: GBR vs SUI, DEN vs CHN, SWE vs JPN, ROC vs USA
14:05 Men: USA vs SWE, NOR vs CAN, CHN vs ROC, GBR vs ITA
20:05 Women: CAN vs KOR, SWE vs GBR, USA vs DEN, CHN vs SUI
Friday 11 February
09:05 Men: SUI vs ROC, GBR vs USA, SWE vs ITA, DEN vs CHN
14:05 Women: USA vs CHN, CAN vs JPN, SUI vs ROC, KOR vs GBR
20:05 Men: ROC vs DEN, GBR vs NOR, CAN vs SUI
Saturday 12 February
09:05 Women: SWE vs CAN, KOR vs ROC, JPN vs DEN
14:05 Men: ITA vs CHN, CAN vs SWE, DEN vs SUI, USA vs NOR
20:05 Women: ROC vs JPN, DEN vs SUI, GBR vs USA, SWE vs CHN
Sunday 13 February
09:05 Men: NOR vs SWE, CHN vs GBR, USA vs CAN, ITA vs ROC
14:05 Women: DEN vs GBR, USA vs SWE, KOR vs CHN, SUI vs CAN
20:05 Men: GBR vs DEN, SUI vs ITA, CHN vs USA
Monday 14 February
09:05 Women: CHN vs JPN, CAN vs ROC, USA vs KOR
14:05 Men: CAN vs ITA, DEN vs NOR, ROC vs SWE, SUI vs GBR
20:05 Women: SUI vs SWE, GBR vs CAN, JPN vs KOR, DEN vs ROC
Tuesday 15 February
09:05 Men: ROC vs NOR, CAN vs CHN, SUI vs USA, SWE vs DEN
14:05 Women: CHN vs ROC, SWE vs DEN, USA vs SUI, GBR vs JPN
20:05 Men: SWE vs GBR, ITA vs USA, NOR vs CHN, ROC vs CAN
Wednesday 16 February
09:05 Women: CAN vs USA, SUI vs KOR, CHN vs GBR
14:05 Men: CHN vs SUI, GBR vs ROC, ITA vs DEN
20:05 Women: KOR vs DEN, JPN vs USA, ROC vs SWE, CAN vs CHN
Thursday 17 February
09:05 Men: DEN vs USA, SWE vs SUI, CAN vs GBR, NOR vs ITA
14:05 Women: JPN vs SUI, ROC vs GBR, DEN vs CAN, KOR vs SWE
20:05 Men: Semi-finals
Friday 18 February
14:05 Men: Bronze-medal game
20:05 Women: Semi-finals
Saturday 19 February
14:05 Men: Gold-medal game
20:05 Women: Bronze-medal game
Sunday 20 February
09:05 Women: Gold-medal game
The full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.