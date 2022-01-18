How to watch biathlon at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

The biathlon competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics features 11 events: five each for men and women, plus one mixed team event.

33 medals are up for grabs in this challenging sport, which can see an athlete's heart rate reach 180 beats per minute (bpm) while skiing and 140 bpm when trying to fire a rifle and hit five small targets from 50 meters away.

The biathlon competition at the Games is scheduled to take place from 5 February - 19 February 2022.

Read on to find out the schedule of events and the best way to watch the action.

ALSO: Olympic biathlon at Beijing 2022: Top five things to know

Biathlon events at Beijing 2022

The biathlon competition at the Winter Olympics features 11 events:

Men

10 km Sprint

20 km Individual

12.5 km Pursuit

15 km Mass Start

4 x 7.5 km Relay

Women

7.5 km Sprint

15 km Individual

10 km Pursuit

12.5 km Mass Start

4 x 6 km Relay

Mixed

4x6km (W+M) Mixed Relay

This format has been in use since the Sochi Games in 2014, when the mixed relay was added to the men's and women's programmes.

Biathlon stars to watch at Beijing 2022

Norwegian biathlete Tiril Eckhoff has the most Olympic medals in biathlon among active female athletes with five (one gold, one silver, three bronze), and will be a strong favourite to add to that tally as she aims to compete at her third Winter Olympics in Beijing. She dominated the 2021 World Championships, winning four events and finishing with six medals in total - two more than the next best competitor.

Other names to look out for in the women's disciplines include 2018 individual gold medalist Hanna Öberg (SWE) (silver in the 2021 World Championships) and 2018 sprint silver medalist Marte Olsbu Røiseland (NOR). With several Olympic champions retiring from the sport (including PyeongChang double gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier (GER)), the women's field appears to be fairly open for Beijing.

On the men's side, Beijing hopefuls are likely breathing a sigh of relief with the knowledge that Martin Fourcade (FRA) won't be competing. The PyeongChang triple gold-medalist (and five-time Olympic champion) announced his retirement from the sport in 2020.

However, Johannes Thingnes Bø (NOR) - who won bronze in the 12.5km pursuit at the 2021 World Championships - will surely be looking to defend his 20km individual crown in Beijing. Also keep an eye out for Norwegian Sturla Holm Lægreid, who won four gold medals at the 2021 World Championships in the 20km individual, mass start, relay and mixed relay events. He is yet to compete at an Olympic Games, but based on his performance at the World Championships, there's a good chance he could star in Beijing.

READ: Meet Sturla Holm Lægreid: the rising star inspired by Ole Einar Bjørndalen

Biathlon schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: National Biathlon Center

(All times are in local time, UTC+8)

5 February

17:00 - Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M)

7 February

17:00 - Women's 15km Individual

8 February

16:30 - Men's 20km Individual

11 February

17:00 - Women's 7.5km Sprint

12 February

17:00 - Men's 10km Sprint

13 February

17:00 - Women's 10km Pursuit

18:45 - Men's 12.5km Pursuit

15 February

17:00 - Men's 4x7.5km Relay

16 February

15:45 - Women's 4x6km Relay

18 February

17:00 - Men's 15km Mass Start

19 February

17:00 - Women's 12.5km Mass Start

How to watch biathlon at Beijing 2022

Biathlon is a sport that combines the endurance of free-technique cross-country skiing with precision small-bore rifle marksmanship. The combination of two very contradictory disciplines – skiing and shooting – in the same competition poses a very demanding challenge for any athlete. When athletes arrive at the shooting range, they have to shoot at very small targets, with a racing heartbeat and heaving chest because the clock is running even while they are shooting, and a missed target results in a penalty. There are two shooting positions, prone and standing, which are done either alternately or consecutively, depending on the competition. Penalties are imposed for missed targets (Source: IBU Biathlon Guide).

Germany and Norway have dominated the biathlon competition at the Winter Olympics, collecting 52 (19 golds) and 41 (16 golds) respectively.

"Biathlon is one of the most dynamic winter sports," says Anastasiya Kuzmina, the first biathlete to win gold at three consecutive Olympic Games (Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018). "Emotions are sometimes so high that you can’t help but hold your breath. The drama remains throughout an entire race from the beginning till the last meters. When you support an athlete, you understand the euphoria when your favourite one closes all five targets - you can’t compare it to anything else.

"If I were to avoid the textbook definition of biathlon being a combination of cross-country skiing and shooting, I’d say that biathlon is a sport that brings together skiing with a bunch of kilograms on your back and shooting at a very high pulse at the shooting range under constantly changing [weather] conditions.