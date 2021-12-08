Loco Solare: How Japan’s curlers defied destiny to keep their Beijing 2022 dreams alive

“We fought against our destiny”

After a dramatic play-off victory to decide the Japanese representatives at the final qualification event for Beijing 2022, YOSHIDA Chinami sobbed out loud.

Loco Solare, the team that won Japan’s first-ever curling medal at PyeongChang 2018, are made up of Chinami (third), her younger sister Yurika (lead), SUZUKI Yumi (second), and FUJISAWA Satsuki (skip). Loco Solare was established in Tokorocho, Hokkaido, the hometown of MOTOHASHI Mari, the reserve curler in PyeongChang and the athlete who founded the team in 2010.

The word ‘Loco’ is a mixture between Motohashii’s birthplace ‘Tokoro’ and the English word ‘local’. ‘Solare’, for its part, is based on the Italian word for sun and represents the team’s desire to shine brightly. And with the name and team members in place, ‘Loco Solare’ was born.

In 2018, Loco Solare won Japan’s first-ever Olympic curling medal, but just four years later the history makers were in a difficult spot.

In September 2021, during the playoffs against their fiercest Japanese rivals Fortius, Loco Solare lost two games in a row. It looked like the end of the road for the team, as the sole spot in the final qualifier was being decided by a best of five competition. One more loss and the team’s Olympic dreams would be over. However, what happened next kept their Olympic destiny alive.

Loco Solare with smiles at the medal ceremony of PyeongChang 2018 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

The god of ice

On 24 February 2018, Loco Solare faced off against 2014 bronze medal winners Great Britain at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Republic of Korea. At stake was nothing less than an Olympic bronze medal.

Neither team gave an inch and the scores were level at 3-3 at the end of the eighth end. However, the ninth end proved a turning point as British skip Eve Muirhead failed with a takeout on her last shot, giving Loco Solare a lead (4-3) for the first time in the match.

Still, with the match going down to the final end, the British team had the number one stone and needed only to replace Japan’s number two stone with their own last stone to secure a come-from-behind victory.

You could hear a pin drop in the venue.

As the hammer was thrown, Britain’s red stone struck the yellow stone of Japan in an attempt to move it out of the second spot. However, the red stone’s momentum moved Japan’s stone into the centre of the button, leaving the Great Britain team out of the medal positions and the Japanese fans in rapture. Loco Solare had won 5-3 and with it a historic bronze medal.

“Nobody knows what happens until the end in curling,” said Yoshida Chinami. “The god of ice was on our side.”

Loco Solare celebrates the winning bronze medals in PyeongChang 2018 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

From the cliff’s edge to StrongerTogether

Fast forward to September 2021 and Loco Solare were once again in a tough spot. Having lost two consecutive games to their greatest rivals Fortius, the team needed three wins in a row to keep their Olympic dream alive.

“(After the successive defeats) I broke down crying,” said Fujisawa. However, with the teammates united in their support of each other, Loco Solare faced their destiny.

“We have stood at the edge of a cliff over and over,” Yoshida Chinami explained. “This is the style of Loco Solare, to get stronger as the competition goes on.”

Hanging by a spider’s thread

In the third game, Loco Solare earned consecutive steals in two first-half ends and led by six points at the end of the eighth (9-3), which led Fortius to concede.

Their momentum continued in the fourth game, as the smiling team triumphed 8-6 to even the tie. Everything came down to the final game of the competition.

Neither team budged an inch at the beginning of the final, fate-determining game but by the tenth end, Loco Solare were leading by a point.

However, if the team thought victory was assured, Fortius had other ideas, fighting back to put themselves in the enviable position of having the number one and two stones. If Loco Solare failed to take the number one stone, they would either lose or the tie would go to extra ends.

As the Loco Solare skip threw the final stone, two of her teammates began to sweep furiously, only to stop when they heard the word “free”. The stone began to move at its own velocity as if drawn by a vacuum into the button where it nestled itself in a match-winning position.

Loco Solare had won and cheers of excitement filled the spectator-free venue.

“I was scared, very scared. But now I feel as if the spider’s thread has come down.” Those are the words Yoshida Chinami used to describe the final moments of the match. She was referring to a famous Japanese novel, The Spider's Web, written in 1918 by Ryunosuke Akutagawa, which is used as a metaphor to say that heaven offers help in times of adversity.

The next chapter begins

With their Olympic dreams intact, Loco Solare were finally able to put into words the feeling of making it to the final Olympic qualifier. Here is what they said:

“I am really proud of this team” - Yoshida Yurika "(After two consecutive losses) we said we need to continue as we are, and to further express our will to win. It was really good to make a fresh start” - Suzuki Yumi “This time, we didn’t have fortune on our side. Without fortune, we had to change our destiny. So, we fought against our destiny.... We don’t need to be top athletes, it is OK to be Loco Solare” - Yoshida Chinami “It’s impossible to make it on my own. I am really happy to have my teammates." - Fujisawa Satsuki

Now, with their bright smiles shining like their namesake the sun, Loco Solare are ready for the next chapter in their Olympic journey.

The final qualification event for Beijing 2022 takes place in Leeuwarden, Netherlands, beginning 11 December.