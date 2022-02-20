Closing Ceremony draws the curtains down on memorable Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Athletes applauded for their achievements as the Olympic flag is handed over to Milano Cortina 2026. Read more about the ceremony and the athletes who kept us thrilled and entertained over the last two weeks, below.

Picture by 2022 Getty Images

The Olympic Winter Games has come to an end following a spectacular closing ceremony at the Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing.

Mirroring displays the last time the Games were famously held in the city in 2008, the Olympic flame was ceremonially extinguished and fireworks sparkled overhead to form the shape of the Olympic Rings.

Over the past 16 days the world has watched the greatest winter athletes compete against each other for the highest honours, but as they took their place among the parade of nations a giant augmented reality 'Chinese knot' filled the stadium to symbolise the Olympic spirit of togetherness.

Echoing this sentiment, emotional video montages were played on the giant screens showing the athletes’ incredible resilience, bravery and skill over the past two weeks while acting as an important demonstration that however different we are, if we believe in each other, we will be Stronger Together.

Athlete highlights

It’s been a Games to remember with Ailing (Eileen) Gu, Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim, all hitting top form when it mattered most. Gu entered the Games as a clear medal-favourite in the women's freestyle skiing competition, but at 18-years-old there were still questions to be answered as to whether she could deliver on the biggest sporting stage. Two gold medals and a silver were enough to quash all doubts as the People's Republic of China star enjoyed a glorious first Olympic Winter Games.

Figure skater Chen was looking to banish the ghosts of PyeongChang 2018, where stumbles in his short program left him out of the reckoning for the medals. However, in a triumphant return to the Olympic ice at Beijing 2022, the American broke the world record in the short program before crowning his Games with gold after the free skate.

For snowboard legend White, the Games represented a bitter-sweet farewell, as he finished his illustrious Winter Olympic career with a fourth-place finish in the men's halfpipe. The world of sport will now say goodbye to the triple gold medallist who brought so many unforgettable moments to the Olympic stage.

1/36

A firework display is seen inside the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Closing Ceremony

2/36

 A firework display is seen above the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

3/36

A firework display is seen above the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

4/36

A firework display is seen above the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

5/36

General view inside of the Beijing National Stadium as the Olympic Cauldron

6/36

General view inside of the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

7/36

The President of Beijing organising committee gives a speech during the Beijing 2022  Closing Ceremony 

8/36

The children of the Choir sing during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

9/36

Children representing Milan and Cortina hug a globe as part of the handover ceremony 

10/36

Guiseppe Sala, Mayor of Milano and Gianpetro Ghedina, Mayor of Cortina d' Ampezzo wave the Olympic flag

11/36

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach gives a speech during the  Closing Ceremony

12/36

The Olympic Cauldron is seen as performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

13/36

The Olympic Cauldron is seen as performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

14/36

Gold medallist Alexander Bolshunov (C), Silver medallist Ivan Yakimushkin (L) and Bronze medallist Simen Hegstad Krueger (R) 

15/36

Medallists pose with their medals during the Women's 30km Mass Start medal ceremony 

16/36

The Olympic cauldron is seen as Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

17/36

Flag bearers make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

18/36

Members of Team USA react as they make their way around the Beijing National Stadium 

19/36

Members of Team China wave flags as they walk in the Athletes Parade during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

20/36

Flag bearer Nathan Crumpton of Team American Samoa (2nd right) walks in the Athletes Parade 

21/36

GettyImages-1371720309

22/36

Tingyu Gao and Mengtao Xu of Team China in the Athletes parade 

23/36

Members of Team France make their way around the Beijing National Stadium 

24/36

Flagbearer Isabelle Weidemann of Team Canada (c) walks in the Athletes parade 

25/36

The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium 

26/36

The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium 

27/36

The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium

28/36

Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

29/36

Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony 

30/36

Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

31/36

General view inside of the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

32/36

Performer's dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

33/36

The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium 

34/36

Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

35/36

The Olympic Cauldron is seen at Medal Plaza

36/36

A general view the Birds Nest stadium, the venue for opening and closing ceremonies
Beijing 2022 Closing Ceremony

