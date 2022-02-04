See who made a fashion statement at the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony

Beijing 2022 is officially open following the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron at the National Stadium, aka Bird's Nest.

The Opening Ceremony was a spectacular affair with representatives of 91 nations marching into the iconic stadium that was built for the 2008 Summer Games.

There was an array of team outfits - some traditional and others a combination of fashion and functionality - as the temperature dropped well below zero.

Here at Olympics.com, we cast our eyes over the style of the participating nations to see who was making a statement on the fashion front.

Fashion has long been an important part of life in Italy with an emphasis on style, quality and individuality.

And Team Italy did not disappoint.

Their smock-like long coats mirrored the tricolor of the national flag featuring three equally-sized vertical bands of green, white and red.

Their trousers were blue, the colour the national team has worn for many years and which originates from the Savoy blue or azure used by the once-ruling House of Savoy.

Colombia makes quite the entrance

Team Colombia were led in by speed skater Laura Gomez and cross-country skier Carlos Andres Quintana.

They stood out in their traditional ruanas, which are worn like a wrap, with maroon the primary colour.

Their outfits were finished off by a Sombrero Sandoneño, a traditional Colombian hat.

Flagbearers Laura Gomez and Carlos Andres Quintana lead out Team Colombia during the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Nigeria looking fashion forward

Beijing 2022 marks the Winter Olympics debut for Nigerian men with only women having represented the West African country at their previous Games in Pyeongchang.

Team Nigeria may not yet have won a medal but they were certainly among the frontrunners in the statement stakes in an all-white ensemble with a faux-fur green and white trim.

Their outfit was topped off with headwear in the green of the Nigeria flag.

Team Nigeria during the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony Picture by Getty Images

Team China with strong fashion statement

China strode into the Bird's Nest wearing fitted long coats in the traditional red.

Gathered at the waist, they looked timelessly stylish, flattering for every body type and contrasted beautifully with their white boots.

They topped it off with a red woollen hat - a sublime combination of warmth, practicality and fashion.

Team China during the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Saudi Arabia makes eye-catching debut

Continuing the eye-catching coat theme was Team Saudi Arabia at their first Olympic Winter Games.

It may not have had the colour of China but it certainly had the style.

Beige, ankle length and with a zip down the middle, these longline coats were quite the fashion statement.

As the nation's first and only Winter Olympian, alpine skier Fayik Abdi had the honour of carrying the flag.

Flagbearer Fayik Abdi leads Team Saudi Arabia during the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Choir hits the right note

Last - but certainly not least - is the children's choir who charmed everyone watching on. And not just for their musical grace.

China heralded the Year of the Tiger on Tuesday (1 Feb) and the big cat is a symbol of courage and strength.

It featured prominently in the outfits worn by the children with the image of a tiger on their white tops and boots.

Their outfits were finished with a red hat and short knitted scarf.