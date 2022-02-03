Watch the most stylish team uniforms at Beijing 2022

Team USA and Team Canada will be wearing the most stylish uniforms at Beijing 2022, according to Forbes magazine.

Designer Ralph Lauren has continued his longstanding relationship with the USA with reality TV star, businesswoman Kim Kardashian and graffit artist Eric Haze also collaborating.

Sweden, China and Kazakhstan also feature as teams who will be making a fashion statement at the Olympic Winter Games.

Snowboard star Shaun White poses with the Olympic Team USA uniform. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Team USA on course for fashion gold

The uniforms were designed by Lauren, Nike and Skyscape with a commitment to sustainability including polyester recycled from plastic bottles and combine fashion with functionality.

Iconic designer Lauren first outfitted Team USA at the 2008 Olympic Games which were also held in Beijing.

He has produced the clothing for the Opening and Closing Ceremony and among the unisex wardrobe are anoraks and puffer jackets with checkered fleece print.

Kardashian has supplied the loungewear and underwear through her label SKIMS while Haze contributed to the ski team uniforms.

Members of Canada's team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games village. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Team Canada go for innovation, functionality and style

Canada have collaborated with leisurewear brand Lululemon to be among the leading lights in China.

They are donning monochrome uniforms in alternate all-red and all-off-white collections which are water-resistant using anti-microbial synthetic textiles.

A combination of functional and innovative they have zips which allow the wearer to adjust length and can even transform into backpacks.

An athlete of Team ROC skis during a biathlon training session. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Team ROC incorporates national and international culture

Zasport - the team's official supplier since 2017 - has released a collection that incorporates the country's heritage.

It also includes outlines of iconic landmarks while alluding to Chinese culture with the use of the colour Qing, an azure hue associated with health and harmony.

Team Sweden take the simple approach

The Swedish team are donning outfits that Uniqlo’s chief designer Masahiko Furuta says was based on a philosophy of “less is more”.

The outfits are innovative yet practical, focusing on perspiration and body temperature control.

Forbes casts eye over Germany

Forbes casts a quizzical eye at the Adidas uniform the German team will be wearing.

Asymetrical colour blocking incorporates the national flag colours of black, red and gold.

This design was appraised a little less favourably.

Team China deliver “masterclass” of fashion

Tim Yip returned once more to design the Champion Dragon Clothes of the host nation.

Yip won the Academy Award for Best Art Direction and Costume Design for his work on ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ in 2000.

The uniforms are manufactured by ANTA and come in three collections: Lucky Snow and Cloud, Great Landscape and Flying Snow in Tang Dynasty.

Innovations include self-heating underwear and Forbes says: “This is a masterclass in employing fashion for complex social and cultural messaging.”

Team Kazakhstan pass the fashion test

Kazakh sportswear manufacturer ZIBROO collaborated with Russian designer Dmitry Shishkin for Beijing 2022.

He has produced corporate wear for Gazprom and Russian Railways and this is very fashion forward.

Blue and white colours of the collection represent ice and snow while black symbolizes luck.

Forbes states: “This was fashion diplomacy at its best”