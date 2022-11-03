Cléopatre Darleux: More than a goalkeeper

Cléopatre Darleux is not like other handball goalkeepers.

On and off the court, she takes her responsbilities seriously. After giving birth in 2019, she performed brilliantly just two years later in the final of Tokyo 2020, making nine saves against the ROC in a 25-21 victory.

She paved the way for France to claim its first Olympic gold in women’s handball and the French team have now achieved a number of major successes built on its defensive identity.

It’s a philosophy that appeals to Darleux as much as it enhances her reputation.

"As a goalkeeper, it’s nice to be on a team that likes to defend. It’s a delight to see everybody embracing the defensive tasks. It’s a huge part of our game along with the quick offense, so as a goalkeeper, I’m also the first offensive player. It’s really special," the Wittenheim-native told Olympics.com.

This defensive DNA has helped Les Bleues reach the final of the last three international tournaments, winning silver at the 2020 European Championship and 2021 World Championship, as well as gold at the last Olympic Games.

Cléopatre Darleux has won everything with France apart from the European title

Olivier Krumbholz’s players will now try to qualify for a fourth international final in a row at the 2022 European Championship.

One quota place for Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be awarded to the winner of this tournament, however France, as host nation, have already secured their spot at the next Olympic Games. Nevertheless, they’re approaching this competition with high ambitions, while trying to integrate younger players.

"The European Championship is really important. We need to aim for the title. It’s an opportunity to progress and to get good results in order to gain experience before our main target: Paris 2024", said Darleux, who will have an even more important role after Laura Glauser, France’s other iconic goalkeeper, was injured.

For Darleux, the quest for the European title is unique. She has won everything with the French national team other than the continental crown. When France won the European title at home in 2018 she was injured. Three years later she was voted player of the match in the final of the World Championships but Norway ended the game with gold.

You could think the European championship would be a personal mission for the Brest player, but that isn’t the case - it never has been. First and foremost, the goalkeeper thinks about the team, whether that’s her club, the national team or even outside of handball.

For Darleux, values are more important than any personal record

On the pitch, Darleux does not play for herself. The birth of her daughter in 2019 was a milestone and made her stronger, both in her personal life and as an athlete.

“When I left home when I was young, I told myself I had no choice but to perform well because I didn’t want to have left for nothing. It helped me a lot. It gave me a boost.”

Darleux combines a joyful family life with a successful career in handball and wants to share her successes in order to inspire other women. She is a defender for her team, but also a defender of the values she believes in. She understands that her victories as an athlete and the media coverage they generate can help her promote the causes she holds dearly.

“Sharing my experience is really important to me in order to show a beautiful image of a sportswoman, mother and accomplished woman. I want to show younger women that anything is possible. You can be an elite sportswoman and live a happy life as a mother,” said Darleux, who has also written a book on the topic.

"Promoting good things is important"

The French goalkeeper is devoted to many causes including women’s rights, the place of women in sport, and environmental causes. And, for her, they are more important than any title.

“In the end, the most important thing is life, our journeys and how we feel. I would rather achieve a state of mind than a list of trophies.”

Darleux is also not afraid to share her convictions with her teammates and sharing is something she has become even more fond of since she became a mother. She even opens herself up to athletes from other sports.

“When I see an athlete doing something good, I try to contact her to tell her that. In my opinion it is important to say when something is good. Promoting good things is important.”

It is also more evidence that Darleux is reaching her goals on and off the handball court.