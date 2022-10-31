Women’s EHF Handball Euro 2022: Preview, schedule, how to watch stars compete for a Paris 2024 qualifying berth

The 2022 Women's EHF EURO will be held in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro in the beginning of November and the anticipation is building.

One European handball champion will be crowned with an automatic Paris 2024 Olympic qualification spot and three 2023 World Championships berths on the line.

16 teams include several European powerhouses who always bring their top stars and give us some world-class action.

Nora Mork, Stine Oftedal, and Henny Reistad led a sparkling Norway to glory in 2020 and they'll go all-out to retain their crown.

But a year after losing to Norway in the Euro final, France stepped up and won their first ever Olympic women's handball gold medal at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, only for Norway to exact some revenge a few months later by winning the 2021 World Championships in December.

Will we see the next chapter in this fascinating Norway-France rivalry?

Strong challenges will come too from Denmark, Croatia, Serbia, Spain, Romania, the three host nations, and others, meaning favourites Norway and France have a lot of competition.

Read on for a preview, schedule, and the star players to watch at the women's EHF Euro 2022, which is also live on Olympic Channel.

When is women's handball Euro 2022?

The 15th edition of the European Women's Handball Championships runs from 4 to 20 November 2022.

Who qualified for EHF Euro 2022?

Here are the 16 teams contesting the trophy:

Croatia (CRO), Denmark (DEN), France (FRA), Germany (GER), Hungary (HUN), Montenegro (MNE), Netherlands (NED), North Macedonia (MKD), Norway (NOR), Poland (POL), Romania (ROU), Serbia (SRB), Slovenia (SLO), Spain (ESP), Sweden (SWE), Switzerland (SUI).

Women's handball Euro 2022 groups

Here's how the draw fell:

Group A: Norway, Hungary, Croatia, Switzerland.

Group B: Denmark, Sweden, Slovenia, Serbia.

Group C: France, Netherlands, Macedonia, Romania.

Group D: Poland, Montenegro, Germany, Spain.

EHF Euro 2022 preview

Reigning European and world champions Norway are aiming for a ninth title in the last 13 editions of this tournament and boast a squad more than capable of doing it.

Olympic champions France will have something to say about that though, expect another big tournament from les bleus.

Olympic finalists ROC will not take part at this tournament.

Denmark are another historical European giant. They have lifted the trophy three times, second only to Norway, and will aim to climb back on top of the Euro pile.

Croatia were the big surprise two years ago in Herning as they went on a wild ride to third place - the 'Queens of Shock' even beat hosts Denmark 25-19 to claim their first ever medal at a major tournament.

And they did it in style too playing an exhilarating brand of handball that promised much for the future, and the show continued on the podium when they showed up in tiaras and gave world a queenly wave.

It was the Croatian women's first ever medal at a major tournament and they'll be out to challenge once more this time around.

Hosts of big events often receive a bounce from home support and with three teams benefitting from that, fans will expect Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro to raise their game too.

Elsewhere Montenegro can draw inspiration from that incredible Euro 2012 triumph when they downed Norway in extra time, led to the top of the podium by greats like Katarina Bulatovic, Milena Knezevic, and Jovanka Radicevic.

There are plenty of other teams coiled to spring an upset too, keep an eye on Romania under new coach Florentin Pera, Serbia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Spain.

Women's Handball Stars to watch at Euro 2022

So who are the big names at the 2022 Euros?

Norway's triad of Mork, Oftedal, Reistad aren't the only ones to watch in a squad bursting with talent.

Goalkeeper Katrine Lunde should surpass former French captain Siraba Dembele Pavlovic as the most experienced female player of all time at the Euros.

Siraba's 54 match-record will likely be broken by Lunde, who is only two games behind the retired French star.

And Norway have some young guns breaking through too, like 21-year-old line player Ane Cecilie Hogseth who has been very impressive at her club Storhamar.

At the Golden League pre-Euro 2022 tune-up tournament Norway looked in fine form defeating Switzerland (39-22), Netherlands (27-19), and Denmark (29-27) to take the title.

Henny Reistad scored 18 goals and line player Vilde Ingstad added 14 goals, while Veronica Kristiansen had net gains of 11 goals.

Mork played just one game and Stine Oftedal missed out with injury, but Norway proved they have the depth and talent to take back the title they currently hold.

France's Pauletta Foppa was the youngest player on the court in the 2020 final at 19 and led the scoring with five goals.

In the Olympic final in Tokyo, Foppa stepped up once more with a 100 percent 7/7 record, proving what a talent she is.

Now 21, Foppa has established herself as a world star and is guided by the experience of players like goalkeeper Cleopatre Darleux (33) and the infinitely talented all-court left-back Estelle Nze Minko (29).

And right winger Alicia Toublanc is definitely worth a watch, shining in the pre-Euro tune-ups.

Driven on by Grace Zaadi Deuna (29) at centre-back, France have a nice balance to the team.

Fourth place at their home tournament last time around, Denmark are led by 2021 IHF World Player of the Year Sandra Toft.

All-Star Goalkeeper two years ago, Toft will have to be at her best again this time around if the Danes are to step up onto the podium.

Elsewhere top stars to watch include Slovenian slayer Ana Gros, Romania's irrepresible Cristina Neagu and free-scoring left back Sorina Grozav.

Camila Micijevic is the heart of the Croatian team but sadly looks likely to miss out due to another cruciate ligament knee injury.

North Macedonia suffered a big loss when the experienced Elena Gjorgjijevska injured her shoulder and right-winger Sara Ristovska will now have even more responsibility on her.

Spain are always an exciting high-octane team to watch, they were fourth at the last Euros - keep an eye out for Lara Gonzalez and 20-year-old Lysa Tchaptchet who plays her club handball at top Norwegian side Vipers Kristiansand.

Women's Handball European Championships 2022 Schedule

Here's a basic schedule, for full match details here's a link to the official schedule on ehf.com.

Group stage: 4-9 November

Main round: 10-16 November

Semi-finals: 18 November

Third place match and Final: 20 November

EHF Euro 2022 Venues

The championship will be hosted by four cities and venues across three countries:

Stožice Arena (Ljubljana, Slovenia)

Zlatorog Arena (Celje, Slovenia)

Boris Trajkovski Arena (Skopje, North Macedonia)

Moraca Arena (Podgorica, Montenegro)

How to watch EHF Euro 2022 games live and catch highlights

The full event will be filmed with action shown live on the TV broadcast partners of the European Handball Federation (EHF) and their digital streaming services.

Action will be available on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com (territorial restrictions apply).

Every game is being streamed live online with English commentary at EHFTV (subscription charges may apply).

Highlights and viral clips will also be available on the championship’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/homeofhandball,

Tickets for the event can be purchased through the official tournament website here.