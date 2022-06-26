Classy climber Janja Garnbret wins season's opening lead title at IFSC World Cup 2022 in Innsbruck

Slovenian sport climbing sensation Janja Garnbret was in class of her own to win the women's title on the first leg of the IFSC Lead World Cup Series 2022 in Innsbruck, Austria on Sunday (26 June).

Garnbret made a stunning return to the wall after a brief hiatus from the World Cup circuit to prepare for the start of the lead season.

She best navigated the challenging route where none of the women made it to the top, with Garnbret winning with a score of 39+. Korean climber Seo Chaehyun finished in second place, scoring 27+ (2:41), with U.S. athlete Brooke Raboutou (USA) finishing third with 27+ (2:52).

“I love hard routes, especially after semis as it was too easy, so we got something completely opposite, probably the hardest route I’ve ever climbed on the World Cup circuit,” Garnbret told the IFSC. “It was amazing, and I hope this continues this season."

The women’s final boasted a stacked field with five Olympians among the eight climbers vying for the lead title in Austria.

The night before, all five Olympians – Raboutou, Garnbret, Jessica Pilz (Austria), Laura Rogora (Italy), and Seo – topped the route in the semi-finals.

The final dished up some early drama with the first four women – including local hero Pilz, one of the favourites – falling relatively low down the route.