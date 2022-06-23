American Colin Duffy wins boulder title at IFSC World Cup in Innsbruck

Colin Duffy of the U.S. captured the men's boulder title Thursday (23 June) at the IFSC World Cup in Innsbruck. A 2020 Olympian, the title is a first for Duffy, whose previous best finish at the World Cup level was bronze at the Villars, Switzerland event last year.

Korea's Lee Doyhun took the silver, improving on his fourth place finish at the Brixia World Cup two weeks ago in Italy. The bronze medal went Ogata Yoshiyuki of Japan. It was the fifth World Cup medal of 2022 for Ogata.

Korea's Chon Jongwon, Japan's Fujii Kokoro and Germany's Yannick Flohé rounded out the top six, finishing fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

World Cup action in Innsbruck continues Friday (24 June) with the women's boulder final, and fans can catch the action right here on Olympics.com.