Yannick Flohe claims first boulder World Cup in Brixen: "I never thought I'd make it on top of the podium"

Yannick Flohe completed a huge career milestone by winning the boulder competition at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Brixen, Italy, on Sunday June 12.

It was a first World Cup victory for the 22-year-old Team Germany star and reigning combined world champ.

Flohe made two tops and two zones to finish ahead of Team GB's Maximillian Milne on two tops and one zone.

Japanese climber Narasaki Tomoa claimed third with one top and three zones.

Asked how long he's been working for this maiden World Cup win after the competition Flohe said:

"Maybe my whole life, since I started climbing I guess, but I never thought I would make it on top of the podium someday."

The defining moment came on the third when he managed to top a seemingly impossible challenge: The only climber to do so.

Flohe had already won it before the final boulder but was the only one at the venue who didn't know it, giving his all to try and top the fourth and final boulder.

After he made the zone on the last challenge the crowd gave him a standing ovation as he celebrated a first World Cup title.

Next the World Cup heads to Innsbruck, Austria, and Flohe will aim to continue the momentum:

"I hope so, I think this year was quite a good year so far, I was already quite strong last year but somehow my head didn't work that well, so, ya, I'm super happy that it worked out today."

It was a good day too for first-time finallist Lee Dohyun of South Korea who finished fourth ahead of Ogata Yoshiyuki and the other Narasaki brother, Meichi.

Six finallists took on four boulders and after all four topped out on boulder one Max Milne looked like he was going to have a day as he topped the first route on his first go.

He looked full of energy and confidence on boulder two also, becoming the first to make it to the summit of the second, pausing to give a cheeky look back and pumping up the crowd.

But on the third boulder it was all about Flohe who showed all his power and problem-solving abilities to unlock the course and reach the top.

From there he was practically home.

Flohe had placed first in the ranking after the semi-finals with three tops and four zones, then made the final his own too, stepping up on to the top of a World Cup podium for the first time.

This was the fifth Sport Climbing World Cup of 12 this season, the next happens from 22-25 June in Austria.

Watch all the live action on Olympic Channel and stay up to date on Olympics.com.