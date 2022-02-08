Canada lay down Olympic marker with 4-2 win over reigning champs USA

Canada have defeated the United States 4-2 in their women's ice hockey final group stage encounter on Tuesday 8 February at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Deadlocked until the 14th minute, Canada's Brianne Jenner broke the ice with assists by Sarah Fillier, and Marie-Philip Poulin.

The U.S. then scored twice as the game sparked into life in the second period.

Dani Cameranesi and Alex Carpenter gave the reigning champs a 2-1 lead but it wouldn't last long as Brianne Jenner got her second of the game and fifth goal in Beijing just thirty seconds later.

Jamie Lee Rattray chipped in to put Canada a goal up 3-2.

Then there was a flashback for Marie-Philip Poulin as she was impeded on a breakaway, Cayla Barnes called for slashing, and 'Captain Clutch' had a penalty shot.

Against the goalie that saved her penalty shot in the final at the PyeongChang 2018 Games four years ago in the shootout.

This time Poulin made no mistake and Canada stepped off the ice with a 4-2 win and a huge boost on their quest to retake that Olympic gold.

Both teams will advance to the quarter-finals.