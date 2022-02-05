The history of Canada v USA in Olympic women's ice hockey

Since women's ice hockey made its Olympic debut at Nagano 1998, two nations have stood head and shoulders above the rest.

Canada and the United States have met in all but one of the six finals with Canada leading the head-to-head 3-2.

The North also won gold at Torino 2006 after Team USA surprisingly fell to Sweden in the semi-finals.

But the Americans are reigning champions having won another thrilling clash at PyeongChang 2018.

Their duopoly stretches to the World Championship with no other team taking the trophy since its inception in 1990.

The two sides will face off once again at Beijing 2022 on Tuesday 8 February (12:10 Beijing time) in Women's Preliminary Round Group A.

This looks almost certain to be a dress rehearsal for their sixth final encounter, especially given their respective dominant starts at Beijing 2022.

Here, we take a look back at all five previous gold medal games between the North American neighbours.

Nagano 1998 - United States 3, Canada 1

This was the first time women's ice hockey was played at the Olympic Winter Games and, as expected, Canada and USA met in the final.

Canada had won all four previous World Championship titles, but the Americans gained a massive psychological edge in their round-robin meeting as they scored six times in the last 13 minutes without reply to win 7-4.

In the gold-medal match, powerplay goals from Gretchen Ulion and Shelley Looney put the United States two in front midway through the last period.

Danielle Goyette pulled one back with four minutes to go, but Sandra Whyte scored an empty-netter in the dying seconds to secure gold.

Team USA called the triumph a "cultural turning point" for the women's game in the country, similar to the 'Miracle on Ice' for the men 18 years earlier.

Canada exacted the sweetest of revenges by winning the most important match of all in their rivals' own backyard to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Caroline Ouellette gave Canada the lead inside two minutes but Katie King levelled early in the second period.

Undeterred, Canada opened up a two-goal lead thanks to tournament MVP Hayley Wickenheiser and Jayna Hefford.

Karyn Bye was able to pull one back inside the last four minutes, but USA could not find an equaliser with Canada claiming their first women's ice hockey Olympic gold.

Vancouver 2010 - Canada 2, United States 0

USA returned to the final after their stunning semi-final reverse in Torino, but they were forced to settle for silver as Canada retained their title on home ice.

In the lowest scoring Olympic final so far, goalie Shannon Szabados had a shutout as she kept out all 28 of USA's shots.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice in the opening period, and that proved to be enough to see the Canadians complete a hat-trick of Olympic titles.

Sochi 2014 - Canada 3, United States 2 (OT)

Canada won their fourth consecutive Olympic gold at Sochi 2014, and it was undoubtedly their most dramatic victory.

The USA looked like ending their barren run when Meghan Duggan and Alex Carpenter put them into a 2-0 lead early into the third quarter.

Back came Canada through Brianne Jenner before Poulin scored in the final minute to take the game into overtime.

Canada had a powerplay when USA forward Hilary Knight was sent to the penalty box for a contested cross-check on Wickenheiser, and Poulin scored again to spark wild celebrations among the team in red.

PyeongChang 2018 - Canada 2, United States 3 (SO)

Another final where regulation time could not separate the sides, and this one went all the way to a shootout with no goals in overtime.

Knight gave the United States the lead but Canada went in front thanks to Haley Irwin and, surprise surprise, Poulin.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando levelled with just over six minutes to go to send the game into overtime before women's ice hockey's first shootout decider for gold.

Canada had won 2-1 in the preliminary round, but their run of four Olympic titles would come to an end.

When Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson cleverly beat Szabados, Meghan Agosta needed to score to keep Canada in it.

But Maddie Rooney stopped her shot before flinging her stick in the air as Team USA secured their first gold since Nagano 1998.

When to watch the United States play Canada in women's ice hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Canada and the United States meet in the preliminary round on Tuesday 8 February at 12:10 Beijing time (23:10 EST, 20:10 PST on Monday).

Should they meet again in the final, as seems likely, puck drop will be on Thursday 17 February again at 12:10 local time.

