Bruce Mouat on winning silver: "There's still a sore feeling, I won't lie!"

"It's still a bit sore, I'm not going to lie!"

These were the words of Bruce Mouat, who led his team to a silver medal in men's curling at Beijing 2022 and secured Team GB's first podium finish of the Games.

The team comprised skip Mouat, Grant Hardie (third, vice-skip), Bobby Lammie (second), Hammy McMillan Jr. (lead) and alternate Ross Whyte.﻿

Mouat admitted this week to BBC Sport that he still can't shake how close they were to winning what would have been Great Britain's first gold in the men's event since 1924.

'Really annoying we didn't get over the line!'

"It's funny, I think about it more when I go to bed and in those kind of moments when everything calms down," Mouat told the BBC. "I just felt like we were so close to winning the gold, which is obviously a dream of mine for such a long time."

Mouat and his viral magic hat were edged 5-4 by Niklas Edin's Sweden in a thrilling Olympic final determined by an extra end.

"We had such a good week, but it is really annoying that we didn't get over the line, but getting that silver medal is so special as well, and to see everyone's face when we get to show them it, it does mean a lot to them as well. That makes me happy that people are seeing a medal of some colour at least!"

Bruce Mouat: Inspired by British diving icon Tom Daley

Eight years ago the Scot from Stirling made the decision to come out to his team.

Initially, he had his hesitations about the decision to open up to them, but ever since he has felt empowered.

Confirming to the BBC what he had shared with Olympics.com back in January, Mouat spoke about the huge source of inspiration that came from a compatriot in the summer Games.

"It was just after I had come out to my friends, family and team-mates, but Tom Daley came out. I had already come out at that point, but the fact that he was able to then go on to the world stage and achieve so much, that's what inspired me to say, 'There's a gay man who's very proud of himself who's doing so well in his sport, but also talking about it.'

"He's obviously going out and having Olympic medals and world titles and stuff like that, so why can't I do that? It was one of those simple things that switched in my head: it's proving to me that his sexuality isn't a road block for him. He's able to go and be the best, or one of the best, in his sport, so why can't I do it?"

Mouat did indeed do it at Beijing 2022, and all signs are they will be a force to be reckoned with at Milano Cortina 2026.

But well before then, the skip has a chance to redeem himself at next month's World Championships in Las Vegas.

Runners-up at last year's edition, the skip revealed to Olympics.com just last week that he's planning on channelling his learnings from Beijing to ensure that he and his men don't cop another second-place spot:

"As a team, we were very united the entire week and I wouldn't expect anything less from us.

"I am really proud of how we went about that and leading into a World Championship it would be great to be able to get there and to hopefully come away with the title this time. We've been close before, so we'll definitely lean on this experience."

