Men's curling final - Featuring Sweden - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

Fourth, bronze and silver - those were the finishing positions of Sweden's men's curling skip Niklas Edin during his previous Olympic Winter Games appearances. But in an unforgettable match at the National Aquatics Centre, the Swedish team banished the ghosts of previous Games to win a thrilling match against a gallant Team GB.

"It’s completely unbelievable," said Edin after the game. "It’s an insane end to this tournament, both the semifinal and the final are incredibly well-played and tough matches. We fought all the way to the end and it was down to millimetres in many situations in both games.

"It feels so crazy, I almost had to ask someone before I came here, 'We have won, right?’

