Bruce Mouat: Where to watch Team GB's silver medal winning skip in action next

After leading Team GB’s men to a superb curling silver in Beijing, Bruce Mouat has plenty more opportunities to add to his medal haul later this year.

The 27-year-old, who skippered GB with distinction at the 2022 Winter Olympics, bowed out of the Games last Saturday following his team’s defeat to Sweden in the gold medal match.

But where and when can fans expect to see the talented Scot competing next?

Mouat had an exceptionally busy Olympic schedule, as the man from Edinburgh also took part in the mixed doubles curling event alongside Jennifer Dodds.

Unfortunately for the 2021 World Champions, they fell just short of medalling, after losing in the semi-final against – you guessed it - Sweden.

Nevertheless, this setback wouldn’t define his Games, as over the course of the next two weeks or so, Mouat expertly steered the GB men’s quartet into the semi-finals, with his team topping the round robin standings having lost just once.

From there, GB performed superbly well to beat 2018 Olympic champions the United States of America 8-4. However, last Saturday’s final against Sweden turned out to be a far nervier and tighter affair.

The gold medal match came down to a sudden death extra end, with the score tied at 4-4 after 10 ends. Swedish skip Niklas Edin would ultimately hold his nerve to win his first Olympic gold medal – much to the dismay of Mouat and the rest of the GB team.

After the initial disappointment, Mouat was able to reflect on his team’s achievement at the Games, having reached the gold medal match, and pushed Edin – a five-time World Champion – all the way. “I do feel pretty proud of myself,” he told The Guardian.

“And I’m proud of my guys as well. I’m just still a bit raw. It’s just I don’t know how to describe it. But I’m sure down the line I’ll feel pretty good about this medal. It’s pretty heavy. So that’s pretty cool. But I’m still trying to soak it all in.”

Fortunately for Team GB, they have another opportunity to go for gold in around six weeks’ time, as the Men’s Curling World Championships return in April.

Taking place in Las Vegas between the 2nd and 10th of April, it will likely be the first time we see Mouat take to the ice since the tense final end in the Beijing Aquatics Centre.

Sweden also happened to beat Scotland (skippered by Mouat) in the final of last year’s Championships, albeit in a more decisive manner than they managed at the Olympics.

One thing is for certain in Vegas – Mouat won’t be short of motivation to go one step better this time – especially if Sweden are their final opponents once again.

Later that month, you can also expect to see Mouat - who was Team GB’s flagbearer at the Olympic closing ceremony - in action at the Mixed Doubles World Championships in Switzerland.

Competing alongside a newly-crowned Olympic gold medallist in Dodds, the pair will attempt to defend their World title from the 23rd April – 30th.