Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Top Moment of the Day – 15 February: Resilient Sofia Goggia takes silver in stunning comeback from injury

There is action every day at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 but we’ll select for you the best one at the end of the competitions, when Beijing is closing its doors. Today: Sofia Goggia defies injuries to win Olympic silver 23 days after horror crash.

Gritty Sofia Goggia wins improbable silver medal three weeks after crash left Beijing 2022 appearance in doubt

Italian alpine skier Sofia Goggia harnessed the power of belief to come home with women's downhill silver just 23 days after a crash in Cortina left her with a damaged cruciate ligament and a fractured left leg.

The 29-year-old reigning Olympic champion defied doubt and crippling pain to take the silver, 0.16 seconds behind Swiss world champion Corinne Suter, with Goggia's teammate Nadia Delago completing the podium in third.

After crossing the line at the bottom of the ‘Rock’ course at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, Goggia let out a roar.

“Si!” she screamed in an emotional moment of release that signalled her overcoming what she later called “the biggest challenge” of her life.

Though the shade of metal wasn’t what Goggia had once originally intended, the Italian was every bit proud of the efforts she had invested just to make it to the Chinese capital.

Straight after her significant setback last month, the two-time Crystal Globe winner and current World Cup downhill leader could be seen in the gym rehabilitating her injury. There were days, she would go on to admit, where she struggled simply to get out bed and walk without being in agony.

She said, "I came here with no days of skiing. I also crashed in Super G training and I said to my coach: ‘I cannot do this, I cannot do this. How can I make it to the downhill if I cannot put my leg down?’ And he said: ‘You will do it because you know how to do it.’”

Goggia was sure that once she was on skis with the biting winter winds whipping behind her, she would stand a chance. It was all about getting to the start gate to have a go.

Speaking about her medal run and how she managed to stitch it all together in time, Goggia spoke about the belief that guided her all the way:

“I found an incredible strength inside of myself... I was travelling by a sort of light.

“I’m glad I gave everything to be here today. I’m glad and grateful that I could achieve another medal, and I’m happy with myself.

“It’s still a great medal," she added with a smile. "An unbelievable medal because of the condition of the last 20 days."