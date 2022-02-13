Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates 'strong' Sofia Goggia after downhill comeback at Beijing 2022

Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin knows well how receiving words of encouragement is important during these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

After failing to finish her first two events, the American felt "grateful" for the outpouring of support led by boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and fellow Olympians Simone Biles and Lindsey Vonn.

This time is was Shiffrin who took to her social media platforms to celebrate Olympic champion Sofia Goggia, who returned to downhill training for the first time since her crash in late January.

"You should be happy," wrote the 26-year-old, in response to Goggia's post-run quote.

"Anyone that suggests otherwise is just proof of how strong you are how much respect everyone around you has for your skiing," she continued, adding a heart emoji.

Shiffrin on Goggia: It's important to have her here

On Saturday (12 February), Goggia took part in the first training run for the downhill and had a broad smile on her face when she crossed the finish line: she had passed the test and now the Italian is ready to compete in her second Winter Games.

The 29-year-old from Bergamo had been racing against the clock to recover from a knee injury and since the beginning was determined to be at the start gate of the downhill event so she could try to defend her title from PyeongChang 2018.

"She is probably the toughest person I ever met," said Shiffrin about Goggia following the first training session.

The Italian clocked the 12th fastest time after a solid run and the Team US star went on: "She just skied smart, she skied smooth. She looks like Sofia Goggia and it's important and it's really good to have her here, even starting the training runs.

"It looks like her reaction in the finish was like, 'Oh my gosh, maybe I can do this'."

The second downhill practice at the Yanqing National Skiing Centre was cancelled on Sunday due to snowfall and only one training run is scheduled for Monday before the race on Tuesday (15 February).