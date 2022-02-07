Where are the Olympic medals? Beijing 2022 medal ceremonies explained

Rest assured, the gold, silver and bronze medals are making their way into the hands - and around the necks - of the top three in each event at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

It just doesn't usually happen immediately after the competition.

Unlike the Summer Olympic Games where medals are typically awarded in the venue just after an event, or perhaps even the next day for athletics, the Winter Games have featured a separate medal ceremony (officially known as Victory Ceremony) each evening since Nagano 1998.

Short track women's 500m podium (L-R): runner-up Suzanne Schulting, gold medallist Arianna Fontana, third-placed Kim Boutin Picture by 2022 Getty Images

At Beijing 2022, there are two medals plazas: one in the capital city located near the National Stadium (also known as the Bird's Nest), and one in the mountains of Zhangjiakou for athletes competing there.

The athletes who finish in the top three at the Games receive a small Bing Dwen Dwen, the incredibly popular panda mascot, and bouquets featuring six different kinds of flowers knitted in cashmere in the competition venue.

Then they must wait for the Victory Ceremony at one of the medal plazas to get their hands on the ultimate Olympic souvenir.

Snowboard men's slopestyle podium (L-R): runner-up Su Yiming, gold medallist Max Parrot, third-placed Mark McMorris Picture by 2022 Getty Images

There is, however, one sport bucking the trend at Beijing.

The first alpine skiing medals were awarded on Monday (7 February) in the men's downhill and the women's giant slalom.

The victors - Beat Feuz and Sara Hector - received their golds on a podium at the bottom of the course.