Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 6 round-up: Italy and Norway through to final; Great Britain and Sweden to meet for bronze

After a day of twists and turns, Italy and Norway will face off for gold in mixed doubles curling at Beijing 2022.

Italy started Monday (7 February) by edging out Canada 8-7 to stop the reigning champions reaching the semi-finals.

After their shock defeat to Australia, PyeongChang 2018 gold medallist John Morris and Rachel Homan needed a win to reach the last four.

The Canadian duo led 7-5 going into the final end, but Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner scored two to take it into an extra end.

Homan had the hammer, and a measure was needed to split the two closest stones, but it was Constantini's last rock which was fractionally closer to send Canada out with Homan detailing her 'heartbreak' later on social media.

That left Italy with a 9-0 record going into their semi-final against Sweden, and they never looked in danger of losing their unbeaten record.

They led by six after five ends with Oskar Eriksson and Almida De Val finally getting on the board with a single in the sixth.

Italy then scored two in the seventh and the Swedes conceded with 8-1 down a hopeless situation.

Sweden will play for bronze while Italy, having already clinched their nation's first curling medal, are one win away from a stunning gold.

Beijing 2022 mixed doubles final: Italy to take on Norway

Joining Constantini and Mosaner in the gold medal game will be Norway after their second victory in 24 hours over Great Britain’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat.

The British pair looked to have removed all memory of Sunday's defeat from their minds as they started brightly against Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten.

Dodds and Mouat led 4-2 after five ends, but then the Norwegians moved up a gear.

A miss from Mouat followed by one from Dodds in the sixth end, in addition to only scoring one point on their power play, left the scores level with Norway having the hammer in the eighth end.

And when Norway needed it most, Skaslien delivered with her final stone to score the point she and her husband needed to book their passage into the gold-medal match with Britain facing Sweden for bronze.

Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien of Team Norway celebrate following their victory against Team Great Britain during the Mixed Doubles Semi-final at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 6 results in full:

Round Robin Session 13:

Norway 6-5 Switzerland

Italy 8-7 Canada

Great Britain 8-4 United States of America

Czech Republic 8-6 People's Republic of China

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals:

Norway 6-5 Great Britain

Italy 8-1 Sweden

Schedule: Beijing 2022 Curling Mixed Doubles Finals

Here is the schedule for Tuesday 8 February - the final day of mixed doubles action.

Great Britain will take on Sweden first in the bronze medal game scheduled for the afternoon. Italy and Norway will then meet in the evening for mixed doubles gold medal game.

All times listed are CST (Chinese Standard Time).

14:05 Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game - Sweden v Great Britain

20:05 Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game - Italy v Norway

Oskar Eriksson of Team Sweden competes against Team Italy at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

How to watch Beijing 2022 Curling Mixed Doubles Final

To find out how you can cheer on the final four curling teams as they battle it out for Olympic medals at the Beijing 2022 Ice Cube, click here.