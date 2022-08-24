Badminton BWF World Championships 2022: Day 4 preview, order of play, how to watch - Thursday 25 August

The 27th BWF World Championships in badminton are continuing in Tokyo, Japan, with second-round action concluding across the five events of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles on Thursday, 25 August 2022.

We are approaching the business end of the competition with quarter-finals action across all five events.

In the men's singles, keep an eye out for Olympic champion Victor Axelsen, who is expected to win his men's singles last-16 clash, a mighty all-Indian clash between Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, and also for Malaysian No. 5 seed Lee Zii Jia.

In women's singles, No. 1 seed Yamaguchi Akane clashes with compatriot Takahashi Sayaka, while Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei and Olympic gold medalllits Chen Yu Fei and Carolina Marin will all be in action.

Day 4 order of play – BWF World Championships 2022 – Thursday 25 August

Selected matches listed below. The full order of play for all 53 matches across the four courts can be found here.

Legend: MS – men's singles; WS – women's singles; MD – men's doubles; WD – women's doubles; XD – mixed doubles

Court 1:

Match 5: WD – Chen Qingchen / Jia Yifan (CHN) vs Maiken Fruergaard / Sara Thygesen (DEN)

Match 7: MS – Victor Axelsen (DEN) vs Sitthikom Thammasin (THA)

Match 8: WD – Tan Pearly / Thinaah Muralitharan (MAL) vs Matsuyama Nami / Shida Chiharu (JPN)

Match 9: MS - Zhao Jun Peng (CHN) vs Lee Zii Jia (MAL)

Court 2:

Match 1: WS – Michelle Li (CAN) vs Ratchanok Intanon (THA)

Match 2: MD – Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (INA) – Ben Lane / Sean Vendy (ENG)

Match 3: WS – Carolina Marin (ESP) vs He Bing Jiao (CHN)

Match 5: WS – Thi Trang (VNM) vs Tai Tzu Ying (TPE)

Match 9: MS – Ng Ka Long Angus (HK) vs Loh Ken Yew (SNG)

Court 3:

Match 3: MD – Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto (INA) vs Koga Akira / Saito Taichi (JPN)

Match 5: WS – Yamaguchi Akane (JPN) vs Takahashi Sayaka (JPN)

Match 8: MD – Alexander Dunn / Adam Hall (SCO) vs Hoki Takuro / Kobayashi Yugo (JPN)

Match 9: MS – Lakshya Sen (IND) vs HS Prannoy (IND)

Court 4:

Match 2: WS – Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA) vs Chen Yu Fei (CHN)

Match 5: MS – Jonatan Christie (INA) vs Wang Tzu Wei (TPE)

Match 6: XD – Mark Lamsfuss / Isabel Lohau (GER) vs Dechapol Puavaranukroh / Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA)

Match 8: MD – Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin (MAL) vs Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik (MAL)

Match 9: WD – Jeong Na Eun / Kim Hye Jeong (KOR) vs Kim So Yeong / Kong Hee Yong (KOR)

How to watch the action at the BWF World Championships 2022

The tournament will be broadcast by various television and digital live streaming rights holders across the different countries and territories around the world.

Europe

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia: ArenaSport

Czech Republic: Ceska televise

Denmark: TV2

France: La Chaine L'Équipe

Germany: SportDeutschland.TV

Hungary: MTVA

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport

Slovakia: JOJ Sport

United Kingdom, Ireland: BT Sport

Asia-Pacific

Brunei: KristalAstro

China: BesTV, YouSports, Zhibo.tv, Youku, CCTV, CNTV

Chinese Taipei: ELTA

Hong Kong China, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore: SPOTV via cable providers (and, in Hong Kong China and Singapore, SPOTVNOW )

via cable providers (and, in Hong Kong China and Singapore, ) India: Viacom18, Sports18, Voot Select

Indonesia: SPOTV via cable providers , MNCTV, Telkom Indonesia, SPOTVNOW

via cable providers Japan: TV Asahi, J Sports (delayed coverage only on J Sports)

(delayed coverage only on J Sports) Korea: SPOTV

Macau China: TDM, SPOTV via cable providers

via cable providers Malaysia: Astro, RTM

Maldives: Medianet

Thailand: True Sport, SPOTV via cable providers, SPOTVNOW

Other regions

Central America, South America, and the Caribbean: STAR+

South Africa: StarTimes

The Championships are also live on the bwf.tv YouTube channel in selected territories not listed above. They will also be available to stream on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com, territorial restrictions may apply.

If you are unable to find a screen, be sure to follow our live blog on Olympics.com and follow @olympics on social media to stay abreast of all the results and news from the Badminton World Championships 2022.