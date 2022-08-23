BWF Badminton World Championships 2022, as it happened: Day 3 - Lee Zii Jia, Lakshya Sen, Loh Kean Yew, and Chen Yu Fei all progress

A thrilling day at the 27th BWF World Championships in badminton on Wednesday (24 August) saw men's singles world champion Loh Kean Yew and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen safely progress to the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei qualified for the women's singles quarters, while men's singles second seed Momota Kento of Japan was sensationally eliminated by India's HS Prannoy.

21:52 - Selected scores

Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet win the final game of an action-packed day.

The Hong Kong No. 6 seeds displayed power and poise to beat China's Guo Xin Wa and Zhang Shu Xian 21-16, 21-11.

We'll be back bright and early again tomorrow, but until then, here are the results of the day's key matches:

Lee Zii Jia (MAL) 21-9, 21-13 Bernardo Atilano (POR)

Lakshya Sen (IND) 21-17, 21-10 Luis Enrique Penalver (ESP)

Loh Kean Yew (SGP) 21-12, 11-21, 21-12 Kevin Cordon (GTM)

Chen Yu Fei (CHN) 21-17, 21-15 Soniia Cheah (MAL)

Momota Kento (JPN) 21-17, 21-16 HS Prannoy (IND)

Tai Tzu Ying (TPE) 21-9, 21-12 Martina Repsika (SVK)

Fabien Delrue and William Villeger (FRA) 21-17, 21-12 Hoki Takuro and Yugo Kobayashi (JPN)

Nagahara Wakana and Matsumoto Mayu (JPN) 21-17, 21-18 Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard (THA)

21:45 - Tai Tzu Ying just too good

The Chinese Taipei star showed why she is the women's singles No. 2 seed with a dominating 21-9, 21-12 win over Martina Repsika of Slovakia.

Tai will lock horns with Vietnam's Thi Trang Vu in tomorrow's Round 3.

21:00 - Momota Kento: "The old me was winning titles perhaps too easily. I almost took it for granted that I would win."

"It’s over - just like that," Momota told Olympics.com after his loss.

"I was a little nervous going into the match and played a bit conservatively. But most of all, I made some bad decisions throughout; I lost the game within the game.

"I was afraid of making mistakes which is a sign of mental weakness. I didn’t go for the shots when I should have.

"I came into this tournament feeling really good about myself. But I just couldn’t reproduce the form I was having in practice in the competition. It’s really frustrating.

"Today had nothing to do with my opponent. It was all me. I have no choice but to regroup and keep working. I was trying to get him to move his feet but the more I tried, the more I hit into the net. I wanted that one point too much and I was afraid of conceding.

"I played too carefully.I really wanted to come back here with a bang, at the world championships in Japan and I put in the work for it. I need to take some time and think things through.

"The old me was winning titles perhaps too easily. I almost took it for granted that I would win. Of course, I want to win again.

20:55 - HS Prannoy eliminates Momota Kento

This is a huge upset! The Indian simply outclassed his Japanese second seed opponent, winning 21-17, 21-16.

"I didn't really expect it [the win]. It's always been tough to play him in the past as it's the highest level of badminton," Prannoy said afterwards.

"I knew I had to be very disciplined against him and it was really important to pace the game really well; to know which points to push and even which points I could lose.

"His knowledge is still the best but this is a good win for me and I'm please to play one more round.

"I've been working a lot on the mental side and be as calm as possible. There's still a lot of room for improvement, but that was nice.

"It was a packed crowd for him, but it was quiet in comparison to Indonesia. It was great that so many people could come and watch the players live after what happened at the Olympics with empty stands."

India's HS Prannoy beat Japanese No. 2 seed Momota Kento in straight games

20:20 - Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong power through

The Korean women's doubles ninth seeds eased past Malaysia's Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing 21-13, 21-12.

A tasty third round match with their fourth-seeded compatriots Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong awaits tomorrow.

19:55 - Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong edge three-setter

The Korean fourth seeds overcame a mid-match wobble, to beat India's Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam 21-5, 18-21, 21-13.

19:50 - Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Hei Han Jessica clinch thriller

The Singapore mixed doubles pair came from behind to beat Japanese 12 seeds Kaneko Yuki and and Matsutomo Misaki, 19-21, 21-11, 21-17. What an upset!

19:40 - What would you like to know?

19:25 - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty safely through

The Indian seventh seeds bearly broke a sweat as they beat Guatemalan duo Jonathan Solis and Annibal Marroquin, 21-8, 21-10, to make the third round.

18:41 - Hoki Takuro, Yugo Kobayashi advance

The defending men's doubles champion passes the French test in Fabien Delrue and William Villeger, 21-17, 21-12.

18:10 - Lee: "Tomorrow will be the real challenge".

Speaking to Olympics.com after his win over Atilano, "Everything seems fine and normal so hopefully I can get a good rest and prepare for tomorrow.

"I think (the drift) is affecting everyone's game. It's quite challenging for every player. We have to be more patient about controlling the shuttle.

"I think tomorrow will be the real challenge".

Lee Zii Jia has lived up to the billing so far in Tokyo. Picture by Badmintonphoto / Courtesy of BWF

17:41 - Lee Zii Jia in total control

One of the championship favourites outclasses Bernardo Atilano, ranked 139th in the world, 21-9, 21-13 to ease into the last 16.

17:05 - Lakshya Sen movin' on

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist makes it look easy against Luis Enrique Penalver 21-17, 21-10.

Chen Yu Fei Picture by Badmintonphoto / Courtesy of BWF

16:12 - Chen can't get no satisfaction

"I’m not really satisfied my performance today. I actually give it a 60, 70 out of 100. It’s my first time at this venue. So I’m still adjusting.

"Because of the wind flow the shuttle is a bit slow and harder to control in front of the court.

"I definitely recovered some of my strength abut I’m going to do my best in the next matches".

16:02 - Chen Yu Fei

The women's singles fourth seed beat Soniia Cheah 21-17, 21-15 and will face Pornpawee Chochuwong in the next round.

Chen is now 6-0 for her career vs Cheah.

Two-time world champions Matsumoto Mayu and Nagahara Wakana are in the quarter-finals. Picture by Badmintonphoto / Courtesy of BWF

15:21 - "Naga-Matsu" cruise

The 2018 and 2019 women's doubles champion defeated Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard 21-17, 21-18.

15:11 - Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota out

The No. 2 seed in women's doubles have withdrawn ahead of their match against Yujia Jin/Wong Jia Ying Crystal due to Fukushima's left calf injury. Shame.

14:40 - Chink in the armor

After a squeaky clean first two days when they were unbeaten from 12 matches, Japan have lost twice today.

Okamura Hiroki and Onodera Masayuki lost to Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto while Naraoka Kodai went down at the hands of Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Defending men's champion Loh Kean Yew is in the round of 16. Picture by Badmintonphoto / Courtesy of BWF

Higashino Arisa and Watanabe Yuta rolled into the mixed-double quarter-finals where they will face Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek.

12:11 - Loh does it the hard way

The Singaporean needed to go the distance against Cordon 21-12, 21-11, 21-12. Worked up a good sweat.

12:07 - Minions work fast

Men's doubles top seed Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo needed all of 25 minutes to get past Bjarne Geiss/Jan Colin Voelker 21-14, 21-13.

11:40 - Easy as A-B-C

Higashino and Watanabe secure their first win of these championships in just 29 minutes, cruising past their Scottish opponents 21-12, 21-7.

11:19 - Loh Kean Yew is here

The defending men's singles champion is taking on Kevin Cordón of Guatemala.

11:08 - Arisa Higashino/Yuta Watanabe in the house

Big applause for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games bronze medallists, who are first up for the host country against Alexander Dunn and Ciara Torrance of Scotland.

With so many Japanese on the cards today, the stands look noticeably more filled. Not bad considering that it is a weekday morning here.

11:01 - Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fen cruise

The top women's doubles seed beat Ashwini Ponnappa/Reddy N. Sikki 21-15, 21-10, pulling away from 11-9 with nine straight points to seal the deal.

9:54 - At last

Slow morning here as it took almost an hour to produce the day's first winners, Republic of Korea's Lee So Hee/Shin Seung Chan over India's Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh (21-15, 21-7).

9:24 - Busy bee

Hosts Japan have 13 matches lined up today featuring two-time champion Momota, reigning men's doubles champion Hoki Takuro/Kobayashi Yugo and Tokyo 2020 mixed doubles bronze medallist Higashino Arisa/Watanabe Yuta.

9:08 - Ohayo gozaimasu

Good morning from the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, where Yip Pui Yin and Michelle Li have gotten Day 3 under way on Court 1.

On Court 2, Yang Po-Hsuan/Hu Ling Fang face Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue.

