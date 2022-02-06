Australia you have a winning curling team!

The Australian duo of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt claimed a historic first Olympic curling victory after a 'crazy day' beating Switzerland 9-6 in the mixed doubles competition at the National Aquatics Centre on Sunday (6 February).

The magnitude of the moment and the relief was written in Gill and Hewitt's faces after grinding out their first win in eight attempts.

Hewitt looked into the cameras and thanked the fans back home in Australia, adding a mention of their 'crazy day'.

Their dreams of a maiden Olympic victory was nearly dashed after Gill returned a series of positive COVID tests late Saturday. Gill had previously contracted the virus before the Games.

Just hours before their breakthrough victory, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) had plans in place for the pair to return home. But they received a reprieve on Sunday after the AOC received an email from the Chinese Public Health System advising that the team can continue under the Close Contact provisions.

More pluck than luck

The Australians finally got the rub of the green after losing four of their encounters at the Beijing 2022 tournament by one-point margins.

With their backs against the wall, they faced another stiff challenge in their penultimate match of the Games against Swiss Olympic silver medallists Martin Rios and Jenny Perret.

The plucky Australians struck the first blow taking a three-point lead, winning the first two ends before the Swiss team got their noses in front at the halfway point. They extended their lead to 6-3 in the fifth end. But the Aussies roared back, winning the last three ends to walk away with a 9-6 win.