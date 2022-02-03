The Czech Republic beat Australia in the battle of the Olympic curling rookies

The Czech Republic were in fine form in their second match of the day, claiming a resounding 8-2 victory over fellow Olympic curling debutants Australia at Beijing 2022.

Czech curlers Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul have made a stunning start to the country’s maiden appearance in curling at the Olympic Winter Games, winning two of their first three matches. They caused an upset in their opening game, defeating PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallists Norway on Wednesday. They suffered a 7-4 defeat to Sweden in their first match of the day but bounced back with aplomb against the embattled Australians.

The Australian pair of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt has caught the imagination becoming their country’s first-ever Olympic curlers. However, their debut has been a baptism of fire suffering three defeats in as many matches, with two going down to the wire.

The Czech married couple were in rampant form against the Australians, taking a five-point lead after three ends. Gill and Hewitt only responded in the fourth and sixth ends scoring one point in each round which was not enough to avoid defeat.

The husband and wife duo won the fifth by a point and took a two-point seventh end for a resounding victory.

Another close one

Earlier, the Australians came painstakingly close to upsetting LING Zhi and FAN SuYuan on home ice but suffered their second consecutive defeat at their maiden Olympic Winter Games.

The curlers from the People’s Republic of China continued their winning run at the ‘Ice Cube’, which hosted the aquatics competitions during Beijing 2008.

China made a stunning start to their match against the Aussies, racing to a 4-1 lead after five ends.

But the curling rookies from Down Under came back emphatically when Gill landed a three-point shot in the fifth end to level the scores.

The stalemate did not last long, with the Chinese duo reclaiming the lead going into the final end with a 6-4 advantage.

In a repeat of their first match of the tournament on Wednesday, Gill had a chance to hammer for the win but missed to hand their opponents a narrow 6-5 victory.

The Australians will be in action again on Friday (4 February) where they will go up against the Swedish pair of Oskar Eriksson and Almida de Val before they face off against world champions Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds of Great Britain.

Australia’s curling mixed doubles schedule on Friday (4 February)

All times below are in China Standard Time (UTC+8). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.

8:35 Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5 - Sweden vs Australia

13:35 Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6 - Great Britain vs Australia