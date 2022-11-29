Australia vs Denmark at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch the Socceroos’ final World Cup Group D match against Denmark in Qatar.
Australia will have one last chance to advance to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on Group D rivals Denmark on Thursday (1 December).
The Socceroos got their football World Cup campaign underway with a 4-1 loss to France before bouncing back to defeat Tunisia 1-0 on Saturday (26 November).
Now they will face Denmark in what is, in effect, a playoff for the round of 16 with the winner of the game sure to join Group D leaders France in the next stage of the tournament.
Should Australia draw against the Danes, the team from Down Under will still progress so long as Tunisia lose to France.
Australia and Denmark will kick off at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah at 18:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3) on 30 November.
For Australian viewers, that is 02:00 AEDT on 1 December.
All 64 matches from the World Cup in Qatar will be broadcast on SBS and SBS VICELAND and will also be available to be stream online via SBS On Demand.
The streaming service is free to use but does require the user to create an account before granting access.
SBS Demand is available as a mobile app on both Google Play and the App Store.
Note: only when two games are played at once will select matches be moved to SBS VICELAND. This will be done during the third round of the group stage where there will be simultaneous kick-off times.FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list: Neymar, Karim Benzema, Son Heung-min and the rest
Wednesday 23 November
Australia 1-4 France – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Saturday 26 November
Australia 1-0 Tunisia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Thursday 1 December
Australia v Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah - 02:00 AEDT
