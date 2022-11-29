Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

Australia vs Denmark at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch the Socceroos’ final World Cup Group D match against Denmark in Qatar. 

2 min By Chloe Merrell
disciplineFootball
Australia FIFA World Cup 2022
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Australia will have one last chance to advance to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on Group D rivals Denmark on Thursday (1 December).

The Socceroos got their football World Cup campaign underway with a 4-1 loss to France before bouncing back to defeat Tunisia 1-0 on Saturday (26 November).

Now they will face Denmark in what is, in effect, a playoff for the round of 16 with the winner of the game sure to join Group D leaders France in the next stage of the tournament.

Should Australia draw against the Danes, the team from Down Under will still progress so long as Tunisia lose to France.

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table

Mitchell Duke (R) celebrates after scoring in Australia's 1-0 victory over Tunisia
Mitchell Duke (R) celebrates after scoring in Australia's 1-0 victory over Tunisia (2022 Getty Images)

What time does Australia v Denmark start?

Australia and Denmark will kick off at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah at 18:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3) on 30 November.

For Australian viewers, that is 02:00 AEDT on 1 December.

Who will be the best young player at the World Cup 2022?

How to watch Australia v Denmark live at FIFA World Cup 2022

All 64 matches from the World Cup in Qatar will be broadcast on SBS and SBS VICELAND and will also be available to be stream online via SBS On Demand.

The streaming service is free to use but does require the user to create an account before granting access.

SBS Demand is available as a mobile app on both Google Play and the App Store.

Note: only when two games are played at once will select matches be moved to SBS VICELAND. This will be done during the third round of the group stage where there will be simultaneous kick-off times.

FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list: Neymar, Karim Benzema, Son Heung-min and the rest
Craig Goodwin celebrates after netting goal against France in Australia's opening game in Qatar
Craig Goodwin celebrates after netting goal against France in Australia's opening game in Qatar (GETTY IMAGES)

Australia match schedule at FIFA World Cup 2022

Wednesday 23 November

Australia 1-4 France – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Saturday 26 November

Australia 1-0 Tunisia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Thursday 1 December

Australia v Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah - 02:00 AEDT

FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal-scorers: Race for the Golden Boot

Add these to your favourites
FootballFootball
AustraliaAUS

Related content

FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Dates, times and all you need you know
FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats and records
FIFA World Cup 2022: Who has played the most games in the biggest tournament in men's football?
Japanese winger who qualified his team for the World Cup | World at their Feet
Ginter is the defensive rock for Germany at World Cup | World at their Feet
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 
disciplineFootball

You May Like