Australia vs Denmark at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match time and live streaming schedule

Australia will have one last chance to advance to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on Group D rivals Denmark on Thursday (1 December).

The Socceroos got their football World Cup campaign underway with a 4-1 loss to France before bouncing back to defeat Tunisia 1-0 on Saturday (26 November).

Now they will face Denmark in what is, in effect, a playoff for the round of 16 with the winner of the game sure to join Group D leaders France in the next stage of the tournament.

Should Australia draw against the Danes, the team from Down Under will still progress so long as Tunisia lose to France.

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table