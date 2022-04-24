Asian Games 2022: India’s FIFA 22 and Street Fighter V esports gamers qualify

Charanjot Singh and Mayank Prajapati became the first Indian online gamers to qualify for the upcoming Asian Games 2022 after winning the FIFA 22 and Street Fighter V events, respectively, at the National Esports Championships on Saturday.

Charanjot Singh, winner of the All India Football Federation’s eFootball Challenge 2021, defeated Karman Singh 4-1, 6-5 in the two-game final to book his ticket to Hangzhou.

Meanwhile, in Street Fighter V, which is an arcade-style fighting game, Mayank Prajapati outclassed Ayan Biswas 3-0 in a best-of-five final.

“This is a lifetime opportunity and I’m going to put every ounce of energy into getting the gold medal for my country,” an elated Mayank Prajapati said after the win.

Karman Singh and Ayan Biswas, the runners-up from both the titles, will be included as substitutes.

All winners of the National Esports Championships 2022, which is being played virtually due to the pandemic, will head to the Regional Qualifiers in June-July to determine the seeding at the main event in China.

A total of eight gaming titles will be contested at Asian Games 2022, where esports will debut as a medal event at the continental showpiece. At the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, esports made an appearance as a demonstration sport.

However, Indian qualifiers are only being held for five titles - DOTA 2, Hearthstone, FIFA22, Street Fighter V, and League of Legends.

The Asian Games 2022 will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25. Esports events will be held at the China Hangzhou Esports Center.