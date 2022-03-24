India at Asian Games 2022: Athletes and teams with confirmed berths to Hangzhou

The Asian Games 2022 start at Hangzhou, China, from September 10. The 15-day-long continental showpiece will feature 40 sports this year, with Asia’s best competing for top honours.

India have had a storied history at the quadrennial event and the past couple of decades have seen Indian participation at the Asian Games rise considerably. At the last edition, Jakarta 2018, India sent a contingent of 570 to compete in 36 different sports.

With the number of medal events rising this year, Asian Games 2022 is expected to see an even bigger Indian involvement in the various competitions.

Here’s a list of Indian sportspersons who have qualified for the Asian Games 2022 till now.

Boxing

With MC Mary Kom opting to give the Asian Games 2022 a miss, the Indian boxing challenge at Asian Games 2022 will be led by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain. The contingent was chosen through selection trials.

The trials for the eight men’s categories will be held in May.

Nikhat Zareen (women’s 51kg) Manisha Moun (women’s 57kg) Jaismine (women’s 60kg) Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 69kg) Saweety Boora (women’s 75kg)

Bridge

Indian card players won three medals, one gold and two bronze, in contact bridge at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. Hopes will be high this year as well.

Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Mazumdar, Jaggi Sivdasani and Rajeswar Tiwari – all part of the squad which bagged the men’s team bronze at Jakarta 2018 – will be joined by Keyzad Anklesaria and Sandeep Thakral at Hangzhou 2022.

Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath De Sarkar, who won the pairs gold at Jakarta, missed out. The team was selected through trials at Pune. Debasish Ray has been named as the coach cum non-playing captain.

Sumit Mukherjee Debabrata Mazumdar Jaggi Sivdasani Rajeswar Tiwari Keyzad Anklesaria Sandeep Thakral

Hockey

With the Asian Games 2022 acting as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics, both the Indian men’s and hockey teams will be looking to put up a good show at Hangzhou. Both Indian men and women have been consistent medallists at Asian Games hockey.