Commonwealth esports championships: Dota 2, eFootball, Rocket League for inaugural edition

Dota 2, eFootball series by Konami and Rocket League will be the three major gaming titles that will feature at the inaugural Commonwealth esports championships, which will be held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) on August 6 and 7.

To be held in conjunction with the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, the Commonwealth esports championships is deemed as the pilot esports event for the CWG.

Though not official CWG medal events, the Commonwealth esports championships will have their own medals and branding.

All three titles, announced by the Global Esports Federation and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Tuesday, will feature an open category and a women’s only category at the event.

“We are delighted to unveil three major titles for the Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham this summer. There is no doubt this innovative and exciting event will create new learnings and opportunities for us to further explore esports,” said Katie Sadleir, CEO of the CGF.

The Commonwealth esports forum will also be conducted at the same venue on August 5.

Interestingly, esports has been included in the Asian Games 2022 programme as medal events after making an appearance as a demonstration sport at the last edition in 2018.

In Hangzhou 2022, there will be 24 medals on offer across eight esports games - FIFA (made by EA SPORTS), an Asian Games version of PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, HearthStone and Street Fighter V – at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China later this year.

Two additional games, Robot Masters and VR Sports, will be played as demonstration events at the Asian Games.