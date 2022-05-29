Asia Cup hockey: India bounce back in thriller against Malaysia to draw 3-3

The Indian men’s hockey team came from behind to hold Malaysia to a 3-3 draw in its second Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s match at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday.

Vishnukant Singh (31’), SV Sunil (52’) and Nilam Sanjeep Xess (54’) led India’s comeback while Razie Rahim (11’, 20’, 55’) scored a hat-trick for the Malaysians. Pawan Rajbhar was declared man of the match for his role in the midfield.

With this win, India are in second spot in the Super 4s standings while South Korea, who defeated Japan 3-1 earlier in the day, climbed to the top of the table. Malaysia, with two draws, are third while Japan, with two losses, are fourth.

India came into the match against Malaysia having been unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head encounters. However, India, fourth in the hockey rankings, were pressed hard by world No. 10 Malaysia from the start and conceded in the 11th minute after multiple penetrations.

Razie Rahim, the top goal-scorer in the tournament so far, hit a powerful low drive to the left corner and caught the Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera wrongfooted to give Malaysia a lead in the 11th minute.

The young Indian team then tried to play high press in the second quarter but could not threaten the Malaysian goal. Malaysia’s consistent attacks then forced India to commit numbers back into defence.

Five minutes into the second quarter, Malaysia doubled their lead through another penalty corner. Razie Rahim went low and hard once again to score his 11th goal of the tournament and his ninth through a penalty corner.

At the end of the first half, India were neck-and-neck with Malaysia in terms of possession but could only manage a single shot at goal compared to Malaysia’s eight.

India changed the goal-keeper for the second half with Suraj Karkera being replaced with Pankaj Rajak. India also won their first penalty corner of the match in the first minute of the third quarter which was lifted to the top of the goal by Vishnukant Singh on the rebound to make it 2-1.

After a few good minutes of play by India, Malaysia clawed their way back and won their fourth penalty corner of the match.

However, the change of goalkeeper worked in India’s favour as Razie Rahim’s waist height hit on the left was blocked by Pankaj Rajak.

India’s midfield and attacking players combined well to mount back-to-back attacks but Malaysian goalkeeper Othman Hafizuddin was equal to the task as India dominated the rest of the third quarter.

India began the last 15 minutes of play looking for an equaliser and Pawan Rajbhar’s solid run into the Malaysian D helped India earn another penalty corner. Dipsan Tirkey’s drag-flick, however, was staved off by the Malaysian goalkeeper.

With their tails up, Pawan Rajbhar then stole a loose ball from the midfield and outmuscled the Malaysian backline to put it on the stick of an unmarked SV Sunil, who made no mistake.

SV Sunil then lifted the ball from the right to the top of the goalkeeper and bring India to parity.

India continued to dominate Malaysia in the fourth quarter and for the first time in the match, took the lead in the 54th minute through Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

India’s lead was short-lived as they also conceded a penalty corner in the next minute. Indian goalkeeper stood no chance against a powerful drag-flick of Razie Rahim, who also brought up his hat–trick.

The drama continued in the final minutes of the play with India, like in the game against Japan in the first round, going into the final minute of the play with two players down. India almost conceded a penalty corner in the final seconds of the play but were saved by the hooter.

In the Super 4s, the teams will play each other once and after the matches are over, the top two teams in the Super 4s table will face off in the final. The other two sides will face off in the third-place playoff match.

India will next face South Korea on Tuesday in their final Asia Cup hockey Super 4s match.