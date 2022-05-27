Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Japan, Malaysia, South Korea book final three spots; Pakistan miss out

All 16 teams for the men’s FIH men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 were confirmed after Japan, Malaysia and South Korea reached the top four of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday.

The top three teams at the ongoing Asia Cup were set to qualify for quadrennial showpiece but since India have also reached the final four and are the hosts of the upcoming hockey World Cup, the remaining three countries booked the available spots.

The host nation receives automatic qualification.

The other hockey teams at next year’s World Cup will be Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallists and defending champions Belgium, England, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. These teams finished in the top five of the 2021 EuroHockey Championship to confirm their qualification.

Two more European nations, France and Wales also earned their spots through the continental qualifier.

While Argentina and Chile qualified from the Americas region, South Africa will be the only African nation at the main event in India.

Since Oceania could not hold a qualifying event, Australia and New Zealand made the cut from the region based on the world hockey rankings.

Former world champions Pakistan, however, missed out on their second straight World Cup after India thumped Indonesia 16-0 in the Asia Cup on Thursday. India needed to win by 15 goals to confirm their spot in the top four and end Pakistan’s chances.

The Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held from January 13 to 29 in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 teams

India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Belgium, England, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, France, Wales, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.