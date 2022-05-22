Men’s Asia Cup hockey 2022: New-look India to begin title defence against Pakistan - watch live

A young Indian hockey team will defend its title at the Men’s Asia Cup 2022, starting on May 23 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

India will field a fairly new-look squad for the tournament since the main team is preparing for the final leg of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 in Europe.

Defending Asia Cup champions India will be led by veteran defender Birendra Lakra for the tournament and forwards SV Sunil will be his deputy.

India have been placed in Pool A along with Pakistan, Japan and hosts Indonesia while Pool B features Bangladesh, Malaysia, Oman and South Korea.

While South Korea are the most successful team in the Asia Cup with four titles, India and Pakistan have won it three times each.

The opening day will see the high-profile India vs Pakistan hockey fixture. Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists India will face Japan and Indonesia next.

All teams will play the other sides in the group once, with the top two sides advancing to the next round. The third and fourth placed teams will play for the fifth to eighth positions.

The second round will see the top four teams from the group stage play each other once. The top two from this stage will play the final while the bottom two will compete for the third and fourth place.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the World Cup in 2023 hosted by India.

Asia Cup 2022 hockey: India schedule and live start times

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

Monday, May 23

India vs Pakistan – 5:00 PM IST

Tuesday, May 24

India vs Japan – 5:00 PM IST

Thursday, May 26

India vs Indonesia – 5:00 PM IST

Where to watch Asia Cup 2022 hockey live in India?

The Asia Cup 2022 hockey tournament will be telecast live on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV Channels in India.

Live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Indian squad for Asia Cup 2022 hockey

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera;

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey;

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh;

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;

Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess;

Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh.