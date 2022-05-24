Men’s Asia Cup hockey: Complete list of champions

The men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament has been running since 1982.

Since the inaugural edition hosted by Pakistan, there have been 10 editions of the continental hockey showdown so far. The ongoing Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia is the 11th.

The Asian hockey tournament is essentially quadrennial but there have been instances when the tournament has been held in two-year and five-year gaps due to various situations.

The inaugural 1982 edition was hosted in Karachi and hosts Pakistan were the first-ever men’s Asia Cup hockey champions. It was the only edition played in a round-robin format where every team played each other once and the top three teams won the gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Seven teams – Pakistan, India, China, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Singapore – participated in the inaugural edition of the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey in 1982. Japan were also set to participate but withdrew.

The 1982 edition was initially scheduled in Lahore but due to incessant rains, was moved to Karachi.

From the second edition in 1985, knockout matches were introduced after round-robin group stages. The bronze medal was decided with a third-place playoff match between the losing semi-finalists. This format continues.

Till date, 16 nations have participated in the men’s Asia Cup hockey with Indonesia becoming the latest addition in 2022. However, only three teams – Pakistan, South Korea and India – have ever lifted the trophy.

Pakistan won the first three editions on the trot but from 1994 onwards, India and South Korea have traded the trophy between themselves.

South Korea are the most successful team in the history of the men’s Asia Cup hockey with four titles (1994, 1999, 2009 and 2013). India have three and are also the reigning champions, having won the 2017 edition in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Barring India, Pakistan and South Korea, Malaysia (a silver and a bronze) and China (two bronze) are the only other countries who have medalled in the men’s Asia Cup hockey to date.

Men’s Asia Cup hockey winners list

Edition Winner (gold medal) Runners up (silver medal) Third place (bronze medal) 1982 Karachi Pakistan India China 1985 Dhaka Pakistan India South Korea 1989 New Delhi Pakistan India South Korea 1994 Hiroshima South Korea India Pakistan 1999 Kuala Lumpur South Korea Pakistan India 2003 Kuala Lumpur India Pakistan South Korea 2007 Chennai India South Korea Malaysia 2009 Kuantan South Korea Pakistan China 2013 Ipoh South Korea India Pakistan 2017 Dhaka India Malaysia Pakistan *2022 Jakarta TBD TBD TBD

*Yet to conclude