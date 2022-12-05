Argentina v Netherlands at FIFA World Cup 2022: Head-to-head record, schedule and time

Argentina and the Netherlands will play for the first time in eight years on Friday (9 December). The two football giants have produced some of the most memorable moments in World Cup history in their five encounters at the global showpiece, winning two apiece with one match ending in a draw. The stakes will once again be high as the two arch-rivals clash for a place in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to further cement their place in the annals of history. While the Oranje only came close to the title, having reached the final three times, Argentina is one of only eight nations to have held the FIFA World Cup Trophy aloft. The South Americans have won football's World Cup on two occasions, including a 3-1 victory over the Dutch in the 1978 final on home soil. Their second came courtesy of a 3-2 defeat of West Germany in 1986. Both the Netherlands and Argentina overcame some early tournament jitters at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar before safely navigating their way into the knockout stages topping their respective groups. FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table

FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal-scorers: Race for the Golden Boot

FIFA World Cup 2022: Records and stats

Argentina v Netherlands 2022: Finding their rhythm The Netherlands opened their 2022 World Cup campaign with a resounding 2-0 win over African champions Senegal before playing to a nervous 1-1 draw with Ecuador. They redeemed themselves in their final round-robin match with a 2-0 win over hosts Qatar. Hitting their stride, the Dutch then overcame the Americans 3-1 in their round of 16 match, extending their unbeaten run to 19 games. Argentina overcame an early tournament shock 2-1 defeat against minnows Saudi Arabia for one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. La Seleccion has since found their groove with victories over Mexico (2-0) and Poland (2-0) to reclaim the top spot in their group. They swept past Australia in the last-16 clash to set up a mouth-watering encounter against the Netherlands. FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list

Who will be the best young player at the World Cup 2022?

The Netherlands progress to the Quarter-finals! 🇳🇱@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 3, 2022

Argentina v Netherlands 2022: A tit-for-tat history The Dutch have probably been the best team without a World Cup title having reached the final in 1974, 1978 and 2010. They finished as runner-up on all three occasions and got knocked out at the semi-final stages in 1998 and 2014. The Netherlands demolished Argentina 4-0 when they met for the first time during the group stage of the 1974 edition. Holland reached the final, where they bowed the knee to West Germany. Four years later, Argentina exacted revenge on the Dutch on home soil in Buenos Aires with a 3-1 victory in extra time. The Dutch got the upper hand 20 years later in the quarterfinals of the 1998 showpiece in France, only to be beaten by Brazil in the semi-final. Their last encounter in the semi-final in 2014 ended in a stalemate at the end of regulation time. Argentina defeated the Dutch in the penalty shootout to reach the final for the first time since 1990.

Argentina secure their spot in the Quarter-finals! 👏@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 3, 2022

Argentina v Netherlands 2022: Players to watch Argentina captain and talisman Lionel Messi highlighted his pedigree as a prolific goal scorer in their win over Australia, netting his 94th goal in 169 international matches for his nation. In the process, Messi became Argentina's top goal-scorer of all time. Although Messi may not have been as deadly at the World Cup, he possesses the necessary X-factor to decide the outcome of a knockout match. Messi's goal against Australia – his third at this spectacle – was his first during the tournament's knockout phase. The Netherlands, in comparison, may not have the same star power but has proven to be a solid defensive unit, having conceded only two goals in the tournament so far. In addition, the Dutch would look to Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo on the attack.