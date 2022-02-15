Alysa Liu, 16, shines in Olympic figure skating debut 

The teenager, a two-time national champion, is the youngest American on Team USA at Beijing 2022. She's competing alongside teammates Mariah Bell and Karen Chen. 

By Nick McCarvel
Figure Skating
Alysa Liu
Picture by Getty Images

Alysa Liu couldn't help but break into a big grin on Olympic ice.

The 16-year-old American figure skater, making her debut at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, had good reason to, skating to a 69.50 to place third with five skaters remaining.

Liu, who became the youngest American ever to win a national title at age 13 in 2019, is also the youngest member of the Team USA contingent - across any sport - at Beijing 2022.

She has secured her spot in Thursday (17 February)'s free skate.

Liu, who has a triple Axel in her repertoire, opted for a double Axel in the opening moments of her program, then added a triple flip and triple Lutz-triple toe-loop in combination in her skate, set to "Gypsy Dance."

"I'm really happy with how I skated," Liu told Olympics.com. "No matter how I did, I was going to be happy. I'm really glad that I went for all my jumps and I didn't fall."

Her teammate, reigning U.S. champion Mariah Bell, fell on her opening triple Lutz-triple toe combination, but was impressive in the rest of her program to score a 65.38.

Karen Chen skated in the final group of the women's short program, completing her triple-triple combo but fell on her final jump, a triple loop. She scored a 64.11.

Liu said ice dance bronze medallist, Madison Hubbell, helped her get ready for the night, too: "[She] did my make-up for this competition, and I think I'll probably have her do it for the free skate. They all came to watch me, Mariah and Karen. I'm really excited to have them here cheering us on - I could feel their energy."

Also among the Americans cheering for Liu: Gold-medal men's skater Nathan Chen.

Alysa Liu: "I want to honour my childhood dream"

