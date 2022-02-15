Kamila Valieva skates into first place in women's Olympic short program 

World record-holder Kamila Valieva skated to a 82.16 score in the women's short program on Tuesday (15 February), taking the lead into Thursday's free skate.

The results of Valieva, who, according to a CAS decision, will continue to participate in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, are provisional since there are pending proceedings with regard to the results of an anti-doping test of the athlete.

Valieva, 15, leads the way at the Capital Indoor Stadium ahead of reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova (80.20) and two-time Olympian Sakamoto Kaori of Japan in third (79.84).

Reigning world bronze medallist Alexandra Trusova of the ROC follows in fourth (74.60), while another Japanese skater, Higuchi Wakaba, sits in fifth (73.51).

Earlier in the evening, Higuchi became just the fifth female skater in Olympic history to successfully land a triple Axel.

Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 champion You Young of South Korea rounds out the top six with a 70.39.

The women's free skate is set for Thursday (17 February).

On the ice: Valieva, Shcherbakova, Sakamoto go 1-2-3

Valieva opened her "In Memoriam" short program by fighting to stay up on a triple Axel attempt, putting a hand down to stay upright after going nearly sideways mid-air. She would complete a triple flip and triple Lutz-triple toe-loop to finish the program, which received the highest Program Components of the evening, a 37.65.

Shcherbakova was seamless in her skate, opening with a double Axel and then adding a triple flip, before finishing with a triple Lutz-triple toe in her "Dangerous Affairs" program, which she switched to midway through the season.

"I was not nervous today," Shcherbakova said. "I am so happy... I controlled every move, every jump, every spin. I was really focused. I'm happy I didn't do any mistakes. ... All my nerves are already gone from practices. Today I was really calm."

Sakamoto, who skated last, made her debut at PyeongChang 2018 and won her second Japanese national title in December. She set a career-best score with her 79.84, looking to improve upon her sixth-place finish from 2018.

"I was so nervous I was about to cry before the performance," admitted Sakamoto. "I’m glad I managed to keep my focus til the end. ... This is the best I can do with the program I have. To be able to do that at the Olympics of all places gives me confidence for the future.

Elsewhere, a fall on a triple Axel attempt hurt Trusova, who has up to five quqdruple jumps planned for the free skate, while Higuchi's fifth-place finish was buoyed by her triple Axel, though she was not satisfied with her score.

"I am actually quite satisfied with my triple Axel," she told reporters. "But the score was actually lower than the team events. So that is what I'm feeling not happy about.”

You's triple Axel attempt was downgraded, costing her points on the board, while an unusual fall for Belgium's Loena Hendrickx dropped her to seventh at 70.09 points.

Alysa Liu led the American contingent in eighth (69.50). Meanwhile, Mariah Bell and Karen Chen both suffered falls, finishing 11th (65.38) and 13th (64.11) respectively.

Schedule and how to watch: Free skate set for Thursday

The women will have a day off on Wednesday, returning for the free skate on Thursday (17 February).

Thursday, 17 February 1800 - Women single skating - Free skating

