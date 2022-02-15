Figure skating preview: Five women that could challenge ROC dominance

While a trio of ROC skaters are heavily favoured in the women's singles figure skating event at Beijing 2022, there are a handful of skaters set to challenge them inside the Capital Indoor Stadium as the skating gets underway Tuesday (15 February) night.

World record holder Kamila Valieva, reigning world champ Anna Shcherbakova and world bronze medallist Alexandra Trusova are expected to sweep the podium as the only three women with quadruple jumps, Olympic figure skating has seen plenty of surprises in its long history.

Valieva, according to a CAS decision, will continue to participate in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Japan's Sakamoto Kaori is one of just a handful of skaters competing in her second Games and is a two-time national champion. At PyeongChang 2018 she placed sixth - and has finished as high as fifth at the world championships 2019.

While the 21-year-old Sakamoto leads the charge of challengers, fans should also keep an eye on:

Sakamoto, Higuchi lead challenger effort

The junior world bronze medallist in 2017, Sakamoto has built a steady career on the senior international circuit with crisp, engaging skating and consistent jumping. Though she doesn't possess either the triple Axel or a quadruple jump, she is a two-time national champion in Japan and won the NHK Trophy Grand Prix this season.

Sakamoto, 21, appears to be peaking right when she needs to, and helped Japan onto the team podium to start off the Beijing Games.

Higuchi, along with You and Liu, is one of seven women to have the triple Axel in the women's field. Like Sakamoto, she has an established CV on the international circuit and is a five-time medallist at Japanese nationals.

Having skated in the short program in the team event, she feels as though she's settled and ready for the individual: "It's my first Olympics and I wanted to do the best for my team," she said after. "I was really nervous about it but I think I showed my utmost power - it will be a good way for me to go into the individual event."

You, the Korean, is another triple Axel-jumping woman in the field, and while the pandemic shutdown in 2020 halted the momentum of her rising into the senior ranks, she won a pivotal national title in South Korea to earn her Olympic berth having placed third at both her Grand Prix events this season.

You also has the experience of her title at the Youth Olympics.

"I think it's a good chance to try out the Olympic feeling," she said of the YOG. "It's like the Olympic Games, the feeling [it gives you]. It's a totally different feeling than the Grand Prix [in figure skating]. I think it's a really good experience for any skater in their life."

Liu, Hendrickx also set to feature

There is an argument to be made for each of the U.S. women, as Liu, Karen Chen and Mariah Bell are each American champions. It's Bell who won the title this year and appears to be building on momentum with coach Adam Rippon by her side, while Chen skated the Olympic team event and has two fourth-place finishes at worlds in her past - including in 2021.

It's Liu who has the highest technical ceiling, using her triple Axel consistently in the free skate - as well as in the short program. Coming off of her senior debut season, a strong short program could put her in the mix among the top women, especially if she includes the triple Axel.

Last but not least, keep an eye on two-time Olympian Hendrickx, who at 22 is a five-time Belgian champion and coached by her brother, Olympic skater Jorik Hendrickx.

Loena's fifth-place finish at worlds in 2021 was her best ever, and she'd become Belgium's first female Grand Prix medallist in November 2021. Her fourth-place finish at Europeans behind the top three ROC skaters followed a pattern: A strong short program put her in the mix - but should she also be able to deliver in the free she will threaten any of the top finishers.

Women's singles: Schedule and how to watch

The skating moves back to an evening schedule for the women's event, with the short and free set for Tuesday and Thursday, respectively inside Capital Indoor Stadium.

Tuesday, 15 February - 1800 (Beijing local time) - Women single skating - Short program

Thursday, 17 February - 1800 (Beijing local time) - Women single skating - Free skating

