Alpine skiing: How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin live in Sestriere races December 10-11

Mikaela Shiffrin will be looking to bounce back onto the podium this weekend in Sestriere, Italy.

The double Olympic champion had a disappointing showing two weeks ago in Killington, Vermont where she fell short of a sixth straight win at the competition she considers her home race on the Alpine Ski World Cup circuit.

The 27-year-old started her season strong by winning the two opening slalom events in Levi, Finland. This took her World Cup victory tally to 76. She then missed the Lake Louise speed events to focus on the technical events this weekend in Italy.

Sestriere holds giant slalom on Saturday 10 December, followed by the slalom on Sunday 11 December.

Shiffrin is looking for her fifth overall crown this season. If successful it would put her in second place on the all-time winner's list behind Annemarie Moser-Pröll of Austria who has six titles to her name.

She currently sits third on the all-time list with 76 World Cup race wins, behind icons Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

