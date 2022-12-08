Alpine skiing: How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin live in Sestriere races December 10-11

On the back of disappointing results in her home race in Killington, the two-time Olympic champion heads to Sestriere. See the full schedule here.
Mikaela Shiffrin will be looking to bounce back onto the podium this weekend in Sestriere, Italy.
The double Olympic champion had a disappointing showing two weeks ago in Killington, Vermont where she fell short of a sixth straight win at the competition she considers her home race on the Alpine Ski World Cup circuit.
The 27-year-old started her season strong by winning the two opening slalom events in Levi, Finland. This took her World Cup victory tally to 76. She then missed the Lake Louise speed events to focus on the technical events this weekend in Italy.
Sestriere holds giant slalom on Saturday 10 December, followed by the slalom on Sunday 11 December.
Shiffrin is looking for her fifth overall crown this season. If successful it would put her in second place on the all-time winner's list behind Annemarie Moser-Pröll of Austria who has six titles to her name.
She currently sits third on the all-time list with 76 World Cup race wins, behind icons Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).
Below is the schedule for the women's technical events in Sestriere with all times local to the event (Eastern US Standard Time, which is UTC/GMT -5 hours)
Saturday, 10 December - giant slalom
Sunday, 11 December - slalom
For Mikaela Shiffrin's U.S fans, you can catch her in action in giant slalom and slalom action in Sestiere live on NBC and Peacock.
Live coverage of the World Cup season in the U.S. is also available on skiandsnowboard.live.
For more information on how to watch Mikaela Shiffrin and the US team during the World Cup season click here.
