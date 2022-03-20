All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: Live updates - Finals Day

Get live updates throughout the day from Sunday's finals at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event. Play begins at 12pm GMT. Refresh the page to see the latest updates.

LIVE!

All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 - Day 5 preview

Five titles will be decided today at the All England Open 2022 and after a dramatic day of badminton yesterday more excitement awaits today.

Some of the biggest names in badminton have made it to the finals in the first BWF Super 1000 event of badminton's 2022 BWF World Tour, and the Arena Birmingham in England is ready for the finals.

The women's final is between South Korea's An Seyoung and Japan's Yamaguchi Akane.

An stunned World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying yesterday in straight games while Yamaguchi saw off reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei.

In the men's final Indian rising star Lakshya Sen will take on reigning men's Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

Sen outlasted Lee Zii Jia in a three-set thriller yesterday while the Dane needed 47 minutes to beat Chou Tien Chen and book his spot in the men's singles final.

And young exciting Indonesian men's pair Muhammad Shohibul Fikri / Bagas Maulana will play Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in an all-Indonesian men's doubles final.

Fikri / Maulana defeated World No.1 pairing Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the semi-finals, while Ahsan / Setiawan beat China's He Ji Ting and Tan Qiang 21-16, 15-21, 21-13.

The women's doubles will be contested between Japan's seventh seeds Matsuyama Nami / Shida Chiharu and Zhang Shu Xian / Zheng Yu of China.

While the mixed doubles title will be decided by Olympic bronze medallistts Watanabe Yuta / Higashino Arisa and Chinese pair Wang Yi Lyu /Huang Dong Ping, who repeated their Olympic final triumph over Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong in an exciting semi-final.

We've got a full preview here of who to watch and how the players are looking ahead of this first top event of the season.

All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 - Day 5 schedule

Play starts at 12:00PM GMT (CET+1)

Womens's singles final: An Seyoung (KOR) - Yamaguchi Akane (JAP)

Men's doubles final: Muhammad Shohibul Fikri / Bagas Maulana (INA) - Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan (INA)

Women's doubles final: Matsuyama Nami / Shida Chiharu (JAP) and Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu (CHI)

Mixed doubles final: Watanabe Yuta / Higashino Arisa (JAP) - Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping (CHI)

Men's singles final: Viktor Axelsen (DEN) - Lakshya Sen (IND)