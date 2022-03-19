All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: Live updates - Day 4

Get live updates throughout the day from Friday's quarter-final games at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event. Play begins at 10am GMT. Refresh the page to see the latest updates.

Tai Tzu Ying vs. An Seyoung All-England semi-final - LIVE

All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 - Day 4 preview

It's semi-finals day today on Saturday 18 March, the fourth day of action at the All England Open 2022.

Some of the biggest names in badminton are back on the court and shuttling off for a shot at the title in Sunday's finals.

This is the first BWF Super 1000 event of badminton's 2022 BWF World Tour, and finals will take place on 20 March at the Arena Birmingham in England.

The day begins with World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying taking on South Korea's An Seyoung who's ranked fourth in the world: both needed just 35 minutes on Friday to seal quarter-final victory and it's set up to be a thriller.

Women's Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Chen Yufei faces Akane Yamaguchi on the other side of the draw in another world-class contest.

And speaking of thrillers, defending All-England champ Lee Zii Jia faces Indian rising star Lakshya Sen for a final berth, while it's reigning men's Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen against Chou Tien-Chen in the other men's semi-final.

There's plenty of doubles action happening today too, including three Indonesian pairs.

These are just some of the matches to look forward to and we've got a full preview here of who to watch and how the players are looking ahead of this first top event of the season.