Kunlavut Vitidsarn: Things to know about Thailand's badminton sensation

It was a case of fourth time lucky for Kunlavut Vitidsarn when he defeated regular adversary Lakshya Sen in the final of the German Open.

In all three previous appearances in BWF World Tour finals, he had faced Tokyo 2020 Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen. On all three occasions, he had tasted defeat.

After Vitidsarn knocked out Lee Zii Jia in the semi-finals in Mülheim, it looked like he might face the Dane once again.

But Lakshya had other ideas, coming from 16-9 down to defeat the world number one and join his fellow 20-year-old in the final.

The pair had shared their previous six encounters, but Vitidsarn was on top from the start.

Thailand’s only men’s singles medallist in a global competition is Kantaphon Wangcharoen who won bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Basel.

Three-time Olympian Ratchanok Intanon claimed the women’s world title in 2013 and, in Vitidsarn, Thailand perhaps have a man capable of matching her achievements.

German Open men's singles champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn Picture by Courtesy of Sven Heise / Badmintonphoto | BWF

Kunlavut Vitidsarn calls Lee Chong Wei his "biggest idol"

Vitidsarn spoke to BWF during his run to the final of last December's season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Bali.

He cited five-time Olympian Boonsak Ponsana as his "idol in Thailand" but stated his main inspiration was three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei along with two-time world champion Momota Kento.

The youngster said, "My biggest idol is Lee because he was so fast. He had an incredible attack, great defence and no matter where you placed the shuttle, he could retrieve it.

"He was amazing and Momota is one of my favourites too."

Kunlavut Vitidsarn overcame childhood health issues to become badminton prodigy

As a child, Vitidsarn suffered badly with allergies and had to make regular visits to hospital.

He told Scroll.in, "If the weather was cold, like in an air-conditioned environment, and I stepped out into warm weather, my nose could not handle it. I used to go to hospital once or twice a week."

When he was seven, his father - a badminton coach himself - introduced him to the sport which soon had a positive impact on his health.

"As I started playing more, the number of hospital trips reduced. I soon started enjoying the sport and here I am."

A pivotal moment for Vitidsarn came when Intanon won the world title, prompting him to move to Bangthongyord Badminton School.

In an interview with BWF's Badminton Unlimited in 2017 at Bangthongyord, he said, "I saw her standing on the podium when I was only 12 so I decided to come here."

Coach Udom - Three-time world junior champion Vitidsarn "has the skill to play anyone"

Vitidsarn is the only player to win a hat-trick of boys' singles titles at the World Junior Championships.

Just one woman has won three world junior singles titles – his fellow Thai Intanon.

Both have been guided by national team coach Udom Luangphetcharaporn at Bangthongyord.

Udom has long admired the youngster’s potential but was not entirely complementary after Vitidsarn put on weight suddenly ahead of his third junior world crown.

After his success in Kazan, Udom told BWF in October 2019, "He has to develop his speed, and control his weight. It's important that he control his diet. If he can do that, he will be much faster and can take on anyone."

"His special quality is that the way he plays makes it very difficult for opponents to read where he’s going to hit, what direction the shot is coming. He has many variations in shots and at the net. He can play difficult shots.

"He has the skill to play anyone. He can be top 10, he has already beaten many good players. If he’s fit, it’s no problem. He’s already so good. You can see he played so many tournaments this year and he could win a few. He made several finals. It means his mind is tough."

The pandemic might have slowed Vitidsarn's progress, but he is now making up for lost time.

Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Lakshya Sen – badminton’s next big rivalry?

Both men are 20 years old, and both have now claimed their first BWF World Tour titles in 2022.

They first met in July 2018 in the final of the Asia Junior Championships where the Indian prevailed 21-19, 21-18.

Four months later, Vitidsarn exacted revenge at the World Junior Championships, beating Lakshya 20-22, 21-16, 21-13 in the semi-finals before retaining his title.

Weeks later, Lakshya won their first senior encounter in the final of the Mumbai International Challenge, but Vitidsarn prevailed at the Orleans Masters in March 2019 and again later that month in the Polish Open final.

It would be another two years before they met again, and it was Lakshya who emerged victorious 21-19 in a decider in the quarter-finals of the HYLO Open in Saarbrücken to level their series.

Then came their biggest meeting of all in the Super 300 German Open final, and Vitidsarn was just the better.

Lakshya twice asked for treatment for foot blisters, but the Thai was undeterred and put on a confident display to win 21-18, 21-15.

German Open winner Kunlavit Vitidsarn (L) with runner-up Lakshya Sen Picture by Courtesy of Sven Heise / Badmintonphoto | BWF

Kunlavut Vitidsarn making his mark in the senior ranks

Vitidsarn is a graceful player to watch with a solid all-round game, and uses great disguise to gain an advantage over his opponents.

He does appear to have particularly difficulty against Axelsen, however, having been soundly beaten in all four of their meetings.

The closest he came was in their first encounter, at the Barcelona Spain Masters in February 2020, where the Dane prevailed 21-16, 21-13.

They met in three finals in 2021 with Axelsen saving his most emphatic win for last - 21-12, 21-8 - in December’s BWF World Tour Finals.

Vitidsarn has also lost both his matches against Axelsen’s countryman Anders Antonsen, although their Indonesian Open clash – their second in a week – did go to a decider which the world number three took 21-17.

But the Thai is certainly on the up and it was only six months ago, at September’s Sudirman Cup, when he beat China’s Tokyo 2020 quarter-finalist Shi Yuqi 21-17, 21-17 for his first win over a top-10 player.

After that success, he told BWF, “This is my biggest win… I started with a basic game by defending and then pushed on with attack.

“There weren’t many tournaments before this, so I was able to work on my fitness and I feel I’m stronger now, so that’s helping my game.”

Vitidsarn bidding to follow in footsteps of Chen Long, Viktor Axelsen and Momota Kento

Five men have made the transition from world junior champion to winning the singles title at the BWF World Championships.

The list is a veritable who's who of men's badminton with Sun Jun the first, taking junior honours in 1992 before taking the world title seven years later.

Sun's fellow Chinese Chen Jin was next, winning the junior crown in 2002 and 2004 before taking the senior title in 2010. He also won Olympic bronze at Beijing 2008.

Then come three of the sport's superstars with 2007 world junior champion Chen Long winning back-to-back world titles in 2014 and 2015 before beating Lee Chong Wei to secure Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

In 2010, Viktor Axelsen won the world junior title with the Dane adding the senior title in 2017 ahead of his Olympic final triumph over Chen at Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

And Momota Kento was junior world champion in 2012 before winning consecutive men's singles titles at the BWF World Championships in 2018 and 2019.

Having clinched the last of his three junior crowns in 2019, Vitidsarn is certainly ahead of schedule as he aims to put his name alongside the greats.