Badminton Asia Team Championships: India’s campaign ends in group stages

The Indian men’s and women’s teams crashed out of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 after losing their respective final group stage ties at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Friday.

While the Indian men lost 3-2 against Indonesia, the Indian women’s team was beaten 4-1 by Japan. Indonesia and Japan are reigning Asia team champions in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, having won the titles in 2020.

For the men’s team, world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen once again got India off to a winning start.

The Indian, ranked world No. 13, however, had to work hard for a 21-18, 27-25 win over Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo despite winning in straight games.

Trailing 12-8, Lakshya Sen mounted a comeback to clinch the opening game. The seesaw battle continued in the second game but Lakshya Sen kept the control to give his team a 1-0 lead in the tie.

The Indian men’s team then lost three consecutive matches in the five-match tie to crash out early from the continental event. They finished third in their group behind Indonesia and Korea and ahead of Hong Kong.

While the Indian doubles pairs Manjit Singh-Dingku Singh and Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar lost their respective doubles matches in straight games, Kiran George put up a fight before going down to Ikhsan Rumbayin 21-13, 17-21, 21-10.

Mithun Manjunath clinched the dead-rubber against Yonathan Ramlie 21-12, 15-21, 21-17 for a consolation win.

The Indian men’s team had lost to South Korea 5-0 in their opener before winning 3-2 against Hong Kong.

For the Indian women’s team, Ashmita Chaliha was the only shuttler to win her match in the tie against Japan. The in-form Indian defeated Riko Gunji, 17-21, 21-10, 19-21 to keep her team afloat after Aakarshi Kashyap fell short against Natsuki Nidaira 21-13,18-21,21-15.

Tara Shah, the doubles pairs of Khushi Gupta-Simran Shingi and Arul Bala Radhakrishnan-Nila Valluvan followed up with losses in the last three matches as India failed to progress to the semi-finals.

The Indian women’s team had earlier lost to Malaysia 3-2 in their first match. India finished last in the women’s group.

India had decided to rest big-name players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth for the Badminton Asia Team Championships with a packed season lined up ahead in 2022.