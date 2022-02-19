Medals update: Alexander Bolshunov wins 50km mass start gold in Beijing 2022 cross-country skiing

The ROC’s Alexander Bolshunov capped his second Olympic Winter Games by winning his third cross-country skiing gold medal in Beijing 2022 in the mass start event that was held over just under 30 kilometres on Saturday (19 February).

The final men’s cross-country event of these Games was supposed to be a 50km race but was reduced to 30km due to strong winds on the course. The course consisted of four 7.1km loops.

Bolshunov collected five medals at Beijing 2022, adding to the four from PyeongChang 2018 to extend his career haul to nine medals.

The 25-year-old Bolshunov bided his time among the early race leaders before pouncing over the final lap to win in a time of 1:11:32.7. He finished ahead of the ROC’s Ivan Yakimushkin in second place (1:11:38.2) and the third-placed Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway, clocking 1:11:39.7.

ROC, spearheaded by Bolshunov, dominated the leading group that only took shape after the halfway mark with just over 10 men skiing at the front.

Going into the final loop the ROC had four athletes among the leading 10 men with Bolshunov making his move with just over four kilometres to go.

Bolshunov tried to pull clear but had Norway’s Hegstad Krueger and ROC’s Yakimushkin sticking to him.

He finally managed to shake them off with less than a kilometre to go and came into the final stretch unchallenged.

Men’s 50km mass start:

1- Alexander Bolshunov (ROC) – 1:11:32.7

2- Ivan Yakimushkin (ROC) – 1:11:38.2

3- Simen Hegstad Krueger (NOR) – 1:11:39.7