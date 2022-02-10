Medals update: Norway's Therese Johaug wins Beijing 2022 cross-country 10km classic gold by less than half a second 

Norway's Therese Johaug has won her second cross-country gold medal of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 as she added the women's 10km classic title to the 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon gold she won on 5 February.

Johaug beat her Finnish rival Kerttu Niskanen by only 0.4 seconds at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre, as Niskanen's compatriot Krista Parmakoski took the bronze.

The competition for third and fourth was as close as the fight for gold, as Parmakoski registered a time just one tenth of a second faster than Natalya Nepryayeva of ROC.

It was difficult to predict a winner of the 10km classic before the race began after the 2021/22 World Cup season served up five different winners in six races. However, the names of the medal winners have now been decided as the snow settles on one of the most gruelling races on the Olympic calendar.

The women's cross-country skiing competition continues with the 4 x 5km Relay on 12 February.