Adam Peaty back with a bang at British Swimming Championships

Adam Peaty announced his return to competition in style on Tuesday (5 April) at the British Swimming Championships by securing the fastest 100m breaststroke heats time.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist took a break from racing after a successful Tokyo 2020 Olympic campaign, and took part in TV show Strictly Come Dancing.

But he didn't miss a step on his return in Sheffield.

Lining up on the blocks before the race, his serious expression signified to rivals that he would be swimming at 100%.

After blasting off the blocks, he pulled away from his rivals with a building stroke rate in the last 25m to stop the clock at 59.55. As the fastest finisher, he will go into this evening's final as the No. 1 seed.

However, victory is anything but a foregone conclusion. In the preceding heat, James Wilby clocked 59.88, which is an exceptional heat time at this stage of the season.

There is a special atmosphere at the Ponds Forge pool event, which also serves as the British trials for this summer’s 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, as fans have been allowed to return to watch sport in the United Kingdom.

READ: 2022 British Swimming Championships: How to watch Adam Peaty in action

READ: How Adam Peaty revolutionised breaststroke

How to watch the British Swimming Championships 2022 live

Tickets are available for fans to attend sessions in person in Sheffield.

The Championships will also be broadcast on British Swimming's YouTube page.