2022 U.S. Swimming World Championships Trials: Day 5 featuring Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Chase Kalisz and Michael Andrew - Live updates

It's the final day of the U.S. Swimming World Championship Trials at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Saturday (30 April) as the top American swimmers conclude their quests to be named to Team USA for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. The Worlds begin June 17 and run through July 3.

The competition began on Tuesday morning, with the top two finishers in each individual event being selected.

Check out what happened on Friday.

Olympics.com will provide you with regular updates of the action thoughout Saturday's meet. A full schedule is below. Refresh for updates.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

Day five schedule at U.S. trials for swim world champs

Here's what's on tap for Saturday's busy sessions of competition, all times are local to the event / EDT (GMT/UTC -4 hours).

Prelims Schedule:

9:00am - Women's 200m Individual Medley

9:21am - Men's 200m Individual Medley

9:42am - Women's 50m Freestyle

9:54am - Men's 50m Freestyle

3:24pm - Women's 1500m and Men's 800m Freestyle

Finals Schedule:

6:02pm - Women's 1500m Freestyle

6:27pm - Women's 200m Individual Medley

6:39pm - Men's 200m Individual Medley

6:49pm - Men's 800m Freestyle

7:08pm - Women's 50m Freestyle

7:16pm - Men's 50m Freestyle