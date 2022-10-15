Leap year: Rui Hachimura poised for career take-off in 4th NBA season

Take it from a three-time basketball's NBA All-Star with a $251 million contract: Rui Hachimura's time has come.

The 6ft8 (2.03m) Japanese forward enters his fourth season in the NBA, after becoming the first Japanese to be drafted in the first round in 2019 out of Gonzaga University.

"I love playing with Rui", Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal said of his team-mate during the NBA Japan Games 2022 against the Golden State Warriors.

"He’s a special talent for us, super versatile. I think this year he’ll have way more freedom to showcase his talent. I love the fact that you can challenge him and he accepts every challenge you put in front of him.

"We love having him. He’s an awesome defender, guards multiple positions. He takes advantage of mismatches if he has them. The game is just slowing down for him and that’s what you want to see guys who mature in the league, that they're finding ways to make the game work for them - and he's doing that.

"It’s my job to continue to push him and encourage him and get him to believe he’s the best 4 or 3 on the floor or wherever he’s at. To know it at all times".

The 2021-22 season proved to be the most trying of his career yet.

Hachimura didn't make his season debut until January following an absence due to undisclosed personal reasons, which had followed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In Tokyo, Japan lost all three games in a challenging group including the present and former European champions, Spain and Slovenia, and Argentina, the Athens 2004 gold medallists.

Hachimura was no hallmark of joy as he made his Olympic debut, at home, without the fans there to rally him or his team at the Saitama Super Arena.

Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr., though, believes the time the 24-year-old spent with the national team has made him better for the longer term.

"Just going through the experience, him spearheading that team last summer was good for him in the long run - of being 'The Guy'" Unseld said of the Toyama Prefecture native.

"Having to go through the bumps and bruises and overcoming the hurdles that come with that, I think that now has turned for him.

"He’s on the other side now as far as comfort level, confidence and I think that helps with the added trust his teammates have of him".

Added Beal, "What Rui’s been through the last year and a half, the steps he’s taken in that realm and now to the point where he’s super confident.

"He’s playing at an excellent level and he’s in a great place. We love him".

Rui Hachimura gifts Steph Curry a bottle of his own personal label - "Black Samurai". Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Rui Hachimura: A three-point threat

In the two games against the defending league champions in Saitama, Hachimura took it to them.

After improving his three-point accuracy by almost 12 per cent the previous season, the Wizards no. 8 will be trying to push the ball in 2022-23 as a specific area of personal improvement. Hachimura did exactly that on several occasions in the two games against the Warriors.

He is also aiming to play in all 82 regular-season games this season after playing in only 42 during last campaign, 13 of them as a starter.

Anyway you look at it, Hachimura appears far more at ease playing the game he took up in junior high. Hachimura himself pins that down to the experience he's accrued and Unseld would agree.

"He just looks so much more comfortable", the second-year head coach said. "I know he’s added another dimension to his game from his rookie year into last season and I think he’s just starting to piggyback on the end of last season to now.

"He’s still a young player. He’s taking full advantage of the opportunity and getting better, diversifying his offensive game. He’s shown that he’s a three-point threat, now being able to play off the bounce and pushing the open floor, play-make - something we’ve seen this summer.

"It’s going to take some time but I do agree that he’s in a different place and it’s a really good place".

Despite the evident love for him, season four for Hachimura comes with concrete expectations.

The 2.03-metre forward is in the final year of his rookie contract and if he is given an extension or not - and if so, by how much in years and dollars - fares on how he does this season.

Hachimura does not appear to sweating it, however. If anything, he appears to be embracing it all, which is good news for a Wizards team trying to break out of Eastern Conference mediocrity.

"It’s my fourth year now and slowly but surely I’m becoming one of the veterans", said Hachimura, who took his team-mates out to a late night of teppanyaki after the first game versus Golden State.

"I like to think I’m becoming more important to the team and on and off the court, I need to set an example.

"I think I’ve just gotten used to things after four years. I’ve been able to stay focused on what I need to do during games and it’s starting to show".